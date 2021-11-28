PM Modi skips Union government all-party meeting to ensure smooth winter session





New Delhi: A day before parliament’s winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped a multi-party meeting called by his government on Sunday, November 28. Although the government said earlier that Modi will chair the meeting of all parties, only Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal represented the Union government. The government had called for the meeting to facilitate a smooth winter session, which is expected to have intense discussions on farm laws, unemployment, rising prices and Pegasus’ spy line. However, the absence of prime ministers from Sunday’s meeting sparked an argument even before the session began. Responding to the Prime Minister’s absence, Congressman Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We expected the Prime Minister to attend the meeting and share something with us. We wanted to know more about farm laws because there are concerns that these three farm laws could take another form again. Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh staged a walkout, claiming he was not allowed to speak. They (the government) don’t let any member speak at a multi-party meeting. I raised the issue of passing a law on the guarantee of the MSP in this session of parliament and other issues, including the extension of the competence of BSF, etc. They don’t let us speak in a multi-party meeting on parliament, he said. SME

50 KM BSF? https://t.co/S7D0eN8W9R – Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) November 28, 2021 Key leaders present at the meeting were Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma from Congress, TR Baalu ​​and Tiruchi Siva from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Sharad Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Satish Mishra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Prasanna Acharya from Biju Janata Dal and Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference. The Trinamool Congress, which has been at the forefront of an ideological battle against the BJP, has listed issues its MPs will address in the next session. .@AITCofficial at the all-party meeting for the winter session: discuss

1. Unemployment

2. Price increase

3. MSP law

4. The federal structure is weakening

5. Stop the divestment

6. BSF competence

7. Pegasus problem

8. Situation of the Covid

9.Women’s reservation invoice

10. Don’t Bulldozer Invoices – Saubhadro (@SaubhadraC) November 28, 2021 Given its recent strategy to take on Congress across the country and poach several congressional leaders, the TMC said it was not interested in coordinating with the party led by Sonia Gandhi, but said it was ‘he was open to discussing house issues with other oppositions. encampments. The party led by Mamata Banerjee also decided to skip an all-party meeting called by Kharge on November 29. NDTV reported that a majority of opposition parties wanted a discussion over Pegasus’ spy line, especially after tech giant Apple sued spyware maker, the NSO Group. Also on the agenda are rising prices and unemployment. Meanwhile, the government has already registered for introduction and adoption a bill to repeal the three contested agricultural laws on the first day of the session. Both Congress and the BJP sent a whip to all of their MPs to be present in parliament on Monday. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will present the bill to the House. The parliamentary party BJP will also meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss its prosecution strategy. In light of these developments, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which represents protesting farmers, postponed its sansade chalo March until December 4, 2021, when he is expected to announce his future course of action. So far, he has insisted on an MSP guarantee law before withdrawing his protest. Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India and Speaker of the Upper House, also called for an all-party meeting Sunday evening to discuss the progress of the winter session. Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla is also expected to meet an all-party delegation on Monday morning. The winter session of parliament will start on Monday and run until 23 December.

