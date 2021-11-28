Trump has stoked Covid in the Red States, but there are also blue anti-vaccines | Robert reich





Is there a connection between the Covid and politics? Of course, it seems.

At the end of October, 25 inhabitants out of 100,000 of the counties won by Donald Trump had died of Covid. This was more than three times higher than the Covid death rate in heavily Biden counties, at 7.8 per 100,000.

Counties where Trump received at least 70% of the vote had an even higher average Covid death toll than counties where Trump won at least 60%.

Presumably, this is because Trump counties also have the highest unvaccinated rates in the United States. Almost all reliable blue states now have a higher vaccination rate than almost all reliable red states.

There are obvious reasons why Trump voters were reluctant to get vaccinated. Trump has politicized the issue, making the jab a hallmark of his particular form of right-wing populism. He and Fox News have been spreading false rumors and conspiracy theories about the vaccine. By the time Trump finally called on people to get vaccinated, the damage was already done.

In other words, it’s the same trio of right-wing media, inadequate education, and rejection of science that gave us Trump in the first place.

But that’s not the whole story, as the United States as a whole lags behind all other advanced countries in terms of vaccination rates. Why?

In recent weeks, I have discovered that there are several anti-vaccines living around me in the bluest region of the bluest county of the bluest state in America. I have known several of them for years. They are knowledgeable and well educated. But they are as opposed to getting shot like any Trump anti-vaxxer.

Some are former hippies, now in their late 60s and early 70s, who consider their bodies sacred and don’t want anything or anyone to invade them.

One of them, who grows her own food and lives alone in a cabin not far from here, told me that she did not want anything to enter her body that she did not control. When I asked her if she had been vaccinated against smallpox, measles, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, she replied that she assumed it but was too young to know or control. .

Others also in their late sixties and early seventies do not trust the big pharmaceutical companies. They see Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as greedy global corporations looking for people to exploit and tax havens to park their sky-high profits.

Why the hell would I trust a fucking thing Pfizer says or does? one of them asked me.

None of these people trust the government. Their generation (which is also mine) gained political awareness during the Vietnam War at a time when the American flag became an emblem of fascism, especially in the left-wing coastal enclaves. They now believe the government has been corrupted so much by big money that they do not trust the agencies responsible for protecting the public.

I sympathize with their distrust of both big pharmaceutical companies and big governments. But that doesn’t mean the science is wrong.

One of them referred me to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association which found that about a third of drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2001 and 2010 had post-market safety concerns.

I checked and he is right. But he omitted one critical fact: As soon as the FDA found out about the problems, it forced manufacturers to withdraw the drugs or issue warnings.

Basically, I think these blue anti-vaccines are motivated by something different from mere mistrust. When I pointed out that they might well endanger others (myself included), they remained impassive.

When I suggested that their concerns, no matter how valid, should be weighed against the general public interest in defeating this epidemic, they said they didn’t care.

My conclusion: they are not infected by the Covid but by a narcissism that refuses even to consider the risks and costs that they impose on others.

I can’t say for sure that Trump’s anti-vaxxers share this narcissism, although their cult leader surely does. And, of course, my sample size was so small that I can’t even generalize to all blue anti-vaccines.

If we blame Trump and the culture that produced him for the relatively low vaccination rate in the United States, a trait was missing that could offer a more complete explanation.

This trait is found among the Democrats and Independents of Blue America as well as the Republicans of Trumpland. In fact, I think it was close to the core of American personality since before the founding of the nation a stubborn, selfish individualism, first of all me.

