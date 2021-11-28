Natuna hopes more tourists visit after pandemic

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The tourism sector is one of the pillars of development proclaimed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Natuna Regency, Riau Islands. Natuna has held the status of National Geopark (Earth Park) since 2018.

Natuna is located at the northern end of the waters between the islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan. This leading area is bordered by a number of countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand, up to Malaysia.

The 22-year-old district has several large islands, such as Bunguran or Natuna Island, Sedanau Island, Sea Island, Subi Besar Island, up to Serasan Island.

Natuna has 119 tourist attractions, 80 percent of which are marine tourism. There are 79 beaches spread across several sub-districts, 5 waterfalls and 52 historic sites.

In addition, there are 24 location points for shipwrecked cargoes of commercial waste from the 9th to the 19th century.

In total, eight destinations have geosite status, including Tanjung Datuk, Kamak Beach and Caves, Senua Island, Tanjung Senibung, Mount Ranai, Batu Kasah, Akar Island, and Satanu.

The tourist destinations outside of Bunguran Island are no less beautiful. One of them is Sisi Beach in Serasan District with a coastline of over 10 kilometers (km). Serasan is south of Bunguran, and near West Kalimantan.

However, Natuna’s tourism has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of local and foreign tourists declined significantly in 2020. Last year’s travel restriction policy has slowed the tourism sector.

Citing the Natuna Regency 2021 BPS report, the number of tourists coming to Natuna has decreased compared to previous years.

As foreign tourists registered only 30 people over the past year. Indeed, the number of foreign tourists who visited in 2019 reached 166 people.

In addition to the reduced number of travelers, the number of hotels has also decreased. In 2020, only 38 hotels are operating with a total of 517 rooms.

Now Natuna is starting to clean up to attract passing tourists. The spread of Covid-19 which has started to decline, followed by the relaxation of a number of restrictions should encourage people to flock to the ‘Sakti Sea Rantau Sorcerer’ area.

Natuna Regent Wan Siswandi said his party will open up the widest possible investment in the tourism sector. It will exempt permits related to tourism development, such as the construction of accommodation or resorts.

“I think what we are doing now and in the future is to make investments in the tourism sector free, we want to build resorts or anything related to regional (tourism), we will make it free, “Siswandi said some time ago.

Siswandi assures that the development of the tourism sector will not damage nature in Natuna. He wants the tourists who come to be able to blend in with nature. Siswandi also prefers to develop resorts or host families in each tourist destination in Natuna.

“Hotels if you wish are also welcome, but if you do not have resorts, just resorts so that they do not disturb nature. Better yet, the host families, the homes of our residents do people’s beds (hostels), so we are one with nature, “he said.

Siswandi said tourism development requires the cooperation of a number of parties. For example, road construction requires support from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing. Then, the improvement of the Internet network requires the help of the Ministry of Communication and Information.

He wants travelers not to be bothered by accommodation, roads or signals issues when they make their way to Natuna. The tourism sector, Siswandi said, will not grow if the parties involved go their separate ways.

Natuna’s tourism development concept that he compiled will be aligned with the concept of central government. Additionally, Siswandi said, Jokowi has established tourism as one of the pillars of Natuna’s development. It also fully supports all central government policies in the tourism sector.

“Later there are several things that we need to coordinate with the Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Sandiaga. Later we will try to meet him what Natuna tourism concept looks like, what is our concept, we will share what it looks like, “he said.

This article continues on the next page …