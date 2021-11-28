Mann ki Baat: PM Modi praises start-ups





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the start-ups in India that are working in different fields and praised those that are working to improve the environment. In the 83rd edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that there were barely nine or 10 start-ups until 2015 that were unicorns (with a valuation of $ 1 billion ), but today there are 70 unicorns and many of them are providing solutions to global problems through their start-ups. It’s true, it’s the start-up era, and it’s also true that in the start-up world, India is sort of a leader in the world today. Start-ups get record investments year after year. This sector is progressing very quickly. The reach of start-ups has increased even in small towns across the country. These days, the word “unicorn” is all the rage, he said. India is flying high even in the world of unicorns. According to a report, the country has witnessed the rise of a unicorn every 10 days for the past 10 months. Due to the success of the startups, everyone has noticed them and the way they are supported by investors from all over the country and abroad. Maybe just a few years ago no one could have imagined this to happen, Modi said. He added that this is the turning point in India’s growth history, where people now dream of not only becoming job seekers, but also becoming job creators. This will further strengthen India’s stature on the world stage. Finally, Modi reminded citizens that the coronavirus is still widespread and urged everyone to take as many precautions as possible.

