How the Covid-19 Omicron variant got its name





When the World Health Organization began naming the emerging variants of the coronavirus, officials turned to the Greek alphabet to give the public a better understanding of evolution: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc. Now the Alphabet has created its own political puzzle. When it came time to name the potentially dangerous new variant that emerged in southern Africa, the next letter in alphabetical order was Nu, which officials thought would be too easy to confuse with new. The next letter was even more complicated: Xi, a name which in its transliteration, but not in its pronunciation, belongs to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. So they ignored both and named the new variant Omicron. Nu is too easily mistaken for the new one, and Xi was not used because it is a common last name, spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Saturday in an email response to questions. on skipping both letters.

The policy of the organizations, he continued, demands to avoid offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group. The organization did not explain at the start why he switched from Mu, a lesser variant documented for the first time in Colombia, to Omicron. The omission has given rise to speculation as to the reasons. For some, this has rekindled criticism that the organization has been far too deferential in its dealings with the Chinese government. If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter. There is no evidence that the Chinese had a say in the name of the new variant, scientifically known as the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant. Some variants have been found to be less heritable, but the Omicron could be the most disturbing new version since the Delta. Throughout the pandemic, WHO has sought to avoid the once common practice of referring to health threats by geographic terms: Spanish flu, West Nile virus, Middle East respiratory syndrome, Zika and Ebola.

This reflected scientists’ concerns about the risk of stigmatizing places or people, but it was also seen in the early months of the pandemic as deferential to China, which has an influential role in global health affairs. Chinese officials have reacted angrily to efforts to link the pandemic with the country or Wuhan, the central city where it first spread in the fall of 2019. China’s fiercest criticism of the United States United, including President Donald J. Trump and his aides, persisted anyway, sometimes using sophomoric and racist slurs. The new coronavirus affects everyone and must be fought with joint efforts, instead of sowing fear in xenophobic ways, said Geng Shuang, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry at the time.

