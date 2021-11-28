2024 Watch: Trump super PAC hosts top-notch fundraiser this week





Former Super PAC President Donald Trumps is having his biggest fundraiser yet this week.

On Thursday, December 2, the Super PAC Make America Great Again, Again event will be held at the former president’s former Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Sources in Trump World tell Fox News to expect some of the biggest GOP donors from across the country to attend the function.

The super PAC is led by former Florida state attorney general Pam Biondi, who defended the former president in his first Senate impeachment trial. But Trump is strengthening the group’s leadership. Ric Grenell and Matt Whitaker, who served as Acting Director of National Intelligence and Acting Attorney General under the Trump administration, respectively, are joining the super PACs board.

WATCH 2024: PENCE DIRECTLY NEXT MONTH TO PRESIDENTIAL FIRST PRIMARY STATE

The strengthening of the former presidents’ super PAC follows his decision to expand its staff on its Save America Political Action Committee, which recently enlisted Trump’s longtime aide Lynne Patton in a role of building political coalitions.

Thanks in part to an aggressive push for text messages, emails, campaign-style events, and even advertisements, Trump has been a fundraising juggernaut this year. Its top three fundraising operations, including Save America, grossed over $ 100 million in cash at the end of July, which was the most recent deposit period for groups.

The rapid fundraising and expansion of his political operations comes as Trump continues to play a kingly role in GOP politics in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections and repeatedly flirts with the creation of ‘another White House in 2024.

Former president polls over Trump-Biden 2024 showdown

For the first time, Political Operation Trumps commissioned a poll into a hypothetical 2024 clash between the former president and President Biden.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig) (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

The investigation was conducted in five key battlefield states where Biden edged out Trump in last year’s election to win the White House. He suggests Trump is leading Biden in single digits in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania and double digits in Michigan and Wisconsin.

TRUMP SOUNDER SAYS GOP IS COMPOSED OF THESE “FIVE TRIBES”

The investigation was led by veteran Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who voted for Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election and his defeat in the 2020 re-election. In addition to the first issues of the horse race, Fabrizio has pointed out the “large chasm that currently exists” between the approval of the job recalled by Trump and the approval of the job currently by Bidens. He said the Fox News Trump advantage “is staggering given that we are only 10 months away from Bidens’ presidency.”

The poll, which appears to be another sign that Trump is preparing for another presidential candidacy, was first reported by Politico.

Bidens ‘intention’ 2024

Following much speculation last month about whether President Biden will run for re-election in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that “it is his intention “.

Psakis’ comments appeared to confirm reports the president had told advisers and staff that he was planning to run for a second four-year term in charge of the country.

Biden hands a serviceman a challenge coin as he greets members of the Coast Guard at U.S. Coast Guard station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass. On November 25, 2021 (MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Biden, who turned 79 last weekend, made history last November when he became the oldest person ever to be elected president. If he campaigns for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 years old on his second nomination and 86 at the end of his second term.

Asked in March at his presidency’s first official press conference about his plans for 2024, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan to run for office. That’s my expectation.”

And Democratic sources told Fox News the president repeated the message during a virtual fundraiser earlier this month.

A day before his birthday, the president told reporters, “I feel great,” after undergoing the first of his annual physical exams at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Nothing has changed. We’re in good shape,” Biden said.

