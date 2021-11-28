Jokowi Putri Tanjung Status shares success tips with Pekanbaru MSME actors





NEW PEKANBARU, KOMPAS.com – Special Staff (Safsus) President Joko Widodo, Princess Cape, attended Indonesia Creative Cities Conference in Kota Pekanbaru, Riau, Saturday (11/27/2021). During the event, Putri Tanjung gave advice or tips for success to hundreds of actors in the creative economy and UMKM at Bumi Lancang Kuning. There are three tips for success in the creative and entrepreneurial economy. First tip Also Read: Emil Dardak Reveals 2 Ways To Strengthen East Java MSMEs In 2022 First and foremost is encouragement. According to Putri, a question that can be encouraging can be to ask yourself in order to be successful. “What I always remember, when I’m tired and in the process, is that we all have our own process. Everyone has to find their respective ingredients. Because when I was little I wanted to do what my father did. did. But, yes, you can’t. Because you have to do it with their respective ingredients. And remember that it all takes a process, “Putri said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Also Read: Visit Famous Food Week in Medan, Bobby: Teach Digital Literacy to MSMEs Putri expressed that the process was not all good, there must be ups and downs, there are all kinds of things too. “But during the process, we always have to remember two things. Always remember why we started this. So when we are tired, we ask why we started this,” Putri explained. “So this is a question that can really encourage us. If the reason can no longer grow, change the reason, it is because the reason is not strong enough. This is the first,” he said. added. Also read: Coordinating Minister of Cooperatives Teten reveals 16.4 million MSMEs switched to e-commerce during pandemic Second tip The second tip is goals. He said creative economy actors and MSMEs need to know the goals they are working on. It is about encouraging the achievement of the expected objectives. “We need to know what our goals are? And generally, what we do will encourage us to achieve our goals and objectives (results). Well, our goals will continue to change as our efforts increase. is visionary enough or not, ”Putri said.

