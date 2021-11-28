Chris Christie touts ‘talent’ to be president, undeterred by Trump hinting at 2024 race





Chris Christie believes he has the “talent” and “ability” to be president, although he has not made any decisions about his intention to run in 2024.

Christie touted her credentials and potential presidential ambitions in remarks to The Associated Press released on Saturday. The former Republican governor of New Jersey, who led the Garden State from 2010 to 2018, made his plea despite former President Donald Trump repeatedly hinting that he would run for another term in 2024.

“If I see a path to victory, I will run away,” Christie told The Associated Press. “And I feel like I have the skills, the talent and the ability to be able to make a difference in our party and in the country. And I am certainly, at 59, not ready to retire. But I am I won’t do it if I don’t see a path to victory. That’s why I’m not making any decisions now. “

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (right) believes he has the ‘talent’ to be president. In this photo, Christie speaks at a town hall on November 22 in Washington, DC Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Although Christie supported Trump in 2016 and again in 2020, even helping him prepare for debates against his Democratic opponents, he sharply criticized Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him. .

“As Republicans, we need to break free from the quicksand of endless grievances. We need to turn our attention to the future and stop wallowing in the past. We need to face the realities of the 2020 election and learn. – not hide us – from them, “Christie wrote in her new book Republican Rescue.

In a recent speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Nevada, Christie rebuffed false claims by Trump and his GOP allies regarding the 2020 election.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections – no matter where you stand on this issue, no matter where you stand, it’s over,” he said.

These remarks prompted a swift reaction from Trump. Chris Christie, who just gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas, was absolutely slaughtered by his claims that Republicans need to step out of the past which is the 2020 election fraud. “the former president said in an official statement.

While Christie criticized Trump for promoting disinformation about the last presidential election, he doubled down on his support for the former president’s policies. He also left open the possibility of voting for Trump again in the future.

“The policies that I have supported. You know Laura, the line of support for Donald Trump starts behind me,” Christie told Fox News host Laura Ingraham last week.

Polls have suggested that Trump would clearly be a frontrunner for the Republican nomination if he chooses to run in 2024. Recent polls have also shown he would be well placed to defeat President Joe Biden in a hypothetical election. return match.

Although Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for president again, he has repeatedly teased the possibility.

“Well let me put it this way,” Trump told Fox News last week when asked about his plans for 2024, “I love our country and I think a lot of people are going to be very happy.”

Some of his close allies, including former adviser Jason Miller and former White House strategist Steve Bannon, said they expected him to make an offer for the Oval Office.

Miller told Fox Business in early October that he believed “that at the end of the day, in 2024, President Trump will run again.”

Bannon said during a speech in Boston in February that Trump “would come back to us. We will have a landslide victory in [the] 2022 [midterms], and he will lead us in 2024. “

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press officials for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

