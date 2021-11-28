What did the Prime Minister say in his speech today, November 27?





THE Prime Minister spoke from Downing Street alongside Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Scientific Director Sir Patrick Vallance today, November 27. Here is what was said … 1 Boris Johnson addressed the audience today, November 27 Credit: AFP What did Boris Johnson say at his press conference on November 27? Speaking from Downing Street, Boris Johnson said anyone traveling overseas must take a PCR test on the second day of their return to the UK and self-isolate until they test negative . The Prime Minister announced that two cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been detected in the UK. The Prime Minister also revealed in the update that anyone who comes in contact with someone who tests positive for the Omicron variant must self-isolate at home for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status. These people will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace. He added that face coverings on public transport and in shops will return from next week, but will not be mandatory in reception venues. The rollout of the booster vaccine will also be stepped up to cover more people and close the gap between the second and third dose. Professor Whitty said the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization will now have to decide whether to extend the booster vaccine to adults aged 18 and whether a second dose should be offered to children aged 12 to 15 who have decided with their family to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Mr Johnson said the new measures will be evaluated in three weeks, adding: “At this point we should have a lot more information on the continued effectiveness of our vaccines.” How can I watch it? You watch it all on The Sun’s Youtube channel. You can also find it on all major UK TV channels. And on numerous social accounts as well as on the British Prime Minister’s official Twitter account: “@ 10DowningStreet”.

