Americans are ‘sheep’ for not protesting COVID-19 measures





Donald Trump Jr. hailed a recent wave of protests in Europe against the new COVID-19 restrictions. He told Fox News Americans were "like sheep" not to "push back". Trump Jr. also falsely claimed that the US media suppressed information on European protests.

The former president’s son made the comments when speaking to Fox News’ Dan Bongino on Saturday.

“Europe is retreating and America is sitting there like a sheep. ‘Oh, that’s great. We’re just going to follow what these guys who haven’t done anything right in the last couple of years tell us.’ This is absolute madness, ”said Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. has also falsely claimed that the media in the United States is deliberately not reporting on the recent wave of protests in Europe against winter restrictions linked to COVID-19, some of which have turned into riots.

“You don’t hear about what’s going on with the riots in Europe on a daily basis now against vaccine warrants because our media want to block that,” Trump Jr. said.

“They’re going to make sure you never hear about it because they don’t want you to have those kinds of ideas that freedom might still exist in some parts of the world.”

Many major US news outlets, including the New York Times, Fox News, ABC News and Insider, have widely reported on the European protests.

Several European countries have introduced new measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 as winter approaches, including closures and proof of vaccination to access certain locations.

Earlier this year, the United States introduced requirements for federal employees to be vaccinated, removing the ability to be routinely tested instead.

As Insider previously reported, similar vaccine mandates in Europe have proven to be effective in increasing adoption.

Research has shown that the United States has much higher rates of hesitation than most European countries.

In the same interview with Fox, Trump Jr. criticized President Biden for failing to completely curb the spread of the virus and oddly criticized the president for not curing cancer.

“It was also going to cure cancer, if I remember correctly, Dan,” Trump Jr. told Dan Bongino. “Remember that? Everyone was like, ‘Oh that’s great, we should definitely elect him.’ I haven’t seen a lot of movement on it. “

