PM Modi to address the nation in the 83rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat” Sunday at 11 am. It will be the penultimate edition of the year.

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio speech, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. The program will be broadcast across the entire AIR and Doordarshan network as well as on AIR News and the mobile app.

“Log in tomorrow at 11 a.m. #MannKiBaat,” the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, broadcast on October 24, the Prime Minister focused on the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that India is one of the first countries in the world to prepare digital recordings of the lands of its villages using drones.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with officials and reviewed public health preparedness and the vaccination situation for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Modi has called on senior officials to increase coverage of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Prime Minister Modi was also briefed on the Covid-19 situation around the world, including the worrying new variant ‘Omicron’, as well as its characteristics and the impact observed in various countries.

In light of this new variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked officials to review plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of new emerging evidence.

