World News | Xi Jinping consolidates his power after the sixth plenum

Beijing [China], November 28 (ANI): Xi Jinping further consolidated his power after the recently concluded and much-debated Chinese Communist Party’s Sixth Plenum.

The plenum also called on “the whole Party, the army and all the Chinese people to rally more closely around the Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its center.”

“Such a prospect denotes a number of key takeaways: Xi’s return to a third term is virtually guaranteed; the CCP has become, for all intents and purposes, Xi’s party; Xi’s personal ideologies inscribed in “Xi Jinping’s Thought” are poised to mark the trajectory of China’s domestic and international politics; and Xi’s CCP does not intend to slow down China’s quest for a “great power” identity, according to National Interest.

As the world carefully considered the latest outcome of the CPC Plenum, the Sixth Plenum passed an important resolution on “major achievements and historic experiences” since the founding of the CPC one hundred years ago in 1921.

As widely reported, only the third of its kind, the CCP’s resolution enshrines Xi as part of the Chinese constitution, placing him in a position equivalent to Mao Zedong who is credited as the country’s founder, and Deng Xiaoping, a leading reformist. which brought about a period of immense growth and prosperity which transformed China into the second largest economy in the world. In fact, the last two such resolutions fell under Mao in 1945 and Deng in 1981, and signified their status and their pillar power as the main leaders of the country, ”said Jagannath Panda.

In other words, Xi has been officially recognized as the driving force behind China’s pursuit of the second centennial goal – to become a “great modern socialist country” by 2049 – for a bright future.

The writer said Xi himself is preparing for a third term or what has been recognized as his attempt to become “president for life.”

In this context, the Sixth Plenum acted as a trigger for Xi’s personal, ideological, and organizational goals, reiterating Xi’s strong personal stance as the decisive Twentieth National Party Congress approached in 2022, according to National Interest.

The author mentioned that the language of the CCP on Taiwan is particularly noteworthy; the statement said that the CCP “firmly opposes” any “separatist” attempt to promote Taiwan independence. Although this strong formulation does not come for the first time, the CCP’s continued focus on Taiwan is aimed at making the West understand that it should prepare to meet a stronger China under Xi in the future,

In other words, this reiteration of a firm stance on Taiwan indicates that tensions will continue to mount in the Taiwan Strait with relentless, if not increasing, air and sea incursions into the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). and Taiwan’s maritime borders. With Taiwan becoming a hotspot of contention for the United States and Japan, increased friction here is likely to cause further tensions in China’s relationship with those powers.

In addition, it is expected that as Xi Jinping consolidates his power, Tokyo will prepare for China’s continued maritime adventurism in the East China Sea and further into the South China Sea (SCS). (ANI).

