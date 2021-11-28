Mamata Banerjee is not yet an alternative to Narendra Modi – The New Indian Express

The winners are predators. From Congress to BJP, national parties lure disgruntled leaders and dreamy minnows in their nets after every election. The search for an individual or a coalition to take up the saffron challenge is launched after the high-stakes Bengal victory of Mamata Banerjees and the remarkable performance of Congress in the recent by-elections.

Akhilesh Yadav increases the footprint of his Samajwadi party by taking control of smaller caste and community parties. Didi leads the pack of predators, launching a high-tension campaign to defraud local leaders, academics and artists in order to expand his geographic and cultural dominance of acceptability. TMC roams from Meghalaya to Maharashtra in search of easy prey. Her goal: to convert from a regional leader to a pan-Indian political figure. For the second time, a regional party is making a serious offer to become a third national party after the BJP and the Congress. Ten years ago, another female chief minister, Mayawati, made a futile attempt to get BSP to run for office in many states, including the South. It was a great flop.

To make a pun on a trademark Bengali obsession, Mamata is a different kettle. Her promoters believe she is not a caged Mayawati who rarely leaves her lavish residences in Delhi or Lucknow. Didi has all the qualities required of a national leader. With over two decades of administrative experience and a three-time public office, she believes the time has come to spread wings beyond the Bengal skies. Mamata is a street fighter and has established herself as the only true warrior to take on BJP and its super powerful popular leader Narendra Modi. She borrowed from her own playbook collecting celebrities or personalities of national remembrance. And, she’s courting the lost causes in Congress, which she herself threw out to form TMC in 1998.

She began her national recruitment drive just before the last Assembly elections by inducting former Union Minister and articulate leader Yashwant Sinha as the party’s vice-chairman. A persistent modi-baiter, Sinha praised Mamata for her lone wolf courage. Mamata has always been a fighter and she is still a fighter. When the Indian Airlines flight was hijacked and terrorists took her to Kandahar, she offered to become a hostage. She was willing to sacrifice her life in exchange for that of the hostages on the plane, he said. Later, many middle and lower level leaders of the BJP, including newly elected MPs, returned to the TMC. But Mamata’s main target appears to be Congress.

Last week, former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma along with 11 of 17 congressmen officially merged with the TMC, saying the party is the most viable pan-Indian option to deal with the Meghalaya, from the northeast and the rest of India. This sassy switcheroo was the second big deal after Sushmita Dev, a powerful young congressional leader from Assam, joined TMC. Then the former Goan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Luizinho Faleiro left Congress for the TMC and was awarded a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Faleiros ‘statement reflected the real designs behind Didis’ expansionist strategy. I have worked to safeguard the ideology and principles of Congress for 40 years. Congress is now fragmented between Congress Sharad Pawars, Congress Trinamool and Congress YSR. We must once again strengthen the congressional family so that together we can defeat the BJP. . My dream is to bring the congressional family together because wherever there is unity there is strength and strength will bring victory.

Nafisa Ali, a has-been actress who had unsuccessfully disputed Congress tickets, also jumped on the Bengal bandwagon, saying: Congress has let its constituents down and Mamata Banerjee is India’s new Congress. The TMC can fight a hate-filled agenda dividing secular India. There were more fortune seekers like former diplomat Pavan Varma, Indian tennis icon Leader Paes and a few former officials who expressed their allegiance to the emerging alternative in Congress. Some of them were rewarded with choice missions.

The tea leaves do not say whether Mamatas would attempt to establish pan-Indian credibility would bear fruit. With national politics becoming mostly personal, India is looking for an alternative leader capable of providing a better model of politics and governance than the modified BJP, whose leader, slogan, program aims to make Indian Congress Mukt Bharat. Modi severed all community and caste affiliations in much of India and established himself as a messiah of all castes, communities and a man for all causes. No leader other than Indira Gandhi has achieved such national stature. She has only been defeated once, only because of her arrogance, corruption, and Urgency. This was possible because the opposition had the anchor Jayprakash Narayan who united all the anti-Congress formations from the far right to the far left and the RSS. He was able to push members of Congress like Jagjivan Ram and HN Bahuguna to leave.

The JP movement did not offer Indira an alternative leader but a better and inclusive political formation in the form of consensus. It didn’t last long due to internal contradictions, eccentricities and ambitions. Rajiv Gandhi, who became Prime Minister after Indiras’ assassination in October 1984, has become the darling of the nations who won a record-breaking 400+ seats in Lok Sabha. But he failed to keep his party united and was tainted with massive accusations of corruption. In 1989, he became the first member of the Nehru-Gandhi family not to get a second term. Again, this was made possible by another key anchor point, VP Singh, which was acceptable to all parts from north to south. A massive rally on Chennais Marina beach ahead of the elections brought together or supported over a dozen opposition bigwigs like K Karunanidhi, Deve Gowda, HS Surjeet, NT Rama Rao, Jyoti Basu, LK Advani. Singh was even supported by the ideological fighters CPM and BJP. The real era of the coalition had begun.

The minority government of PV Narasimha Raos could end its mandate with defections and the merger of small parties. The BJP replaced the Congress because of the charisma and credibility of Atal Behari Vajpayee who was able to keep around 20 small parties together and complete his term. However, his party was defeated due to the desertion of regional parties coupled with the arrogance of certain Saffron leaders.

Mamata is not JP or VP, or Atal or even Sonia Gandhi who emerged as a political pivot around which a national alternative narrative formed in 2004. Her marketing team still portrays her as a leader who seeks followers and not co-travelers. to overthrow Modi.

She did not meet with all the relevant opposition leaders to discuss the upcoming road map. Mamata is a regional supremo that has yet to evolve into a national mandate magnet. Even Sharad Pawar, one of the greatest national leaders, couldn’t shake off his regional label. Didis’ publicists ignore the fact that even now it is Congress that can give the BJP a fight in over 200 Lok Sabha seats. Even if the Bengal tigress attracts a few congressional leaders, it can only split the anti-BJP votes and thus shoot itself in the foot. Mamata without Bengal is at most another version of Deve Gowda or IK Gujral.

Unless she embarks on Congress, her grand adventure of nationalizing her regional party will fail. For the moment, Didi is neither an individual nor an ideological alternative to Modi. To become one of the best on the political exam in all of India, MBA (Mamata Banerjee Alternative) needs to do your homework better. With only 22 seats in Lok Sabha, the TMC is the fourth largest party. But the difference between the biggest and TMC is over 270 seats. Mamata still has many miles to go before even reaching the borders of Lutyens New Delhi.