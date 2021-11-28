Supreme Court ready to fight all-or-nothing abortion





WASHINGTON (AP) Both sides tell the Supreme Court there is no middle ground in Wednesday’s abortion showdown. Judges can either reaffirm the constitutional right to abortion or erase it altogether.

Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that declared a national abortion right, faces its most serious challenge in 30 years in a court with a Conservative 6-3 majority that was renewed by three people appointed by the President Donald Trump.

There are no half-measures here, said Sherif Girgis, a professor of law at Notre Dame who once served as a paralegal for Judge Samuel Alito.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, a ruling that overturned Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 would lead to outright bans and severe restrictions on abortion in 26 states.

The case argued Wednesday comes from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, long before viability. The Supreme Court has never allowed states to ban abortion before the point of about 24 weeks when a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Judges are separately assessing disputes over the abortion ban much earlier in Texas, at around six weeks, though those cases focus on the unique structure of the law and how it can be challenged in court, and not on the right to abortion. Yet abortion rights advocates were troubled by the courts ‘5-4 vote in September to allow Texas law, which relies on citizens’ lawsuits to enforce it, to come into force in. first place.

She’s the most worried I’ve ever been, said Shannon Brewer, who runs Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, the Jackson Womens Health Organization.

The clinic offers abortions up to 16 weeks pregnant and about 10% of the abortions it performs take place after the 15th week, Brewer said.

She also noted that since the Texas law came into effect, the clinic has seen a substantial increase in the number of patients, operating five days or six days a week instead of two or three.

Lower courts have blocked Mississippi law because they have other abortion bans that use traditional methods of enforcement by state and local authorities.

The Supreme Court had never even agreed to hear a case concerning a ban on abortion before viability. But after the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year and her replacement by Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the third of Trump’s appointees, the court said it would take up the case.

Trump had pledged to appoint pro-life judges and predicted they would pave the way for overturning abortion decisions. Only one judge, Clarence Thomas, has publicly called for Roe to be quashed.

The court could enforce Mississippi law without explicitly overturning Roe and Casey, a result that would not satisfy either party.

Abortion rights advocates say the result would amount to an outright ruling overturning previous cases, as it would erase the rationale underlying nearly half a century of Supreme Court law.

A decision upholding this ban is tantamount to overturning Roe. The ban bans abortion about two months before viability, said Julie Rikelman, who will advocate for the clinic.

On the other hand, abortion opponents argue that the court essentially made up the abortion law in Roe and Casey, and should not repeat that mistake in this case.

If judges follow Mississippis law, they’ll have to explain why, said Thomas Jipping, a Heritage Foundation legal scholar. They can either override the big two, Jipping said, or they’ll have to come up with another made-up rule.

Conservative commentator Ed Whelan said such an outcome would be a massive defeat on par with the Casey decision in 1992, in which a court of eight judges appointed by Republican presidents unexpectedly reaffirmed Roe.

This court seems much more conservative than the one that decided Casey, and law historian Mary Ziegler of Florida State University Law School, said the court would likely overturn Roe or set us on the path to doing so.

Chief Justice John Roberts might find the more gradual approach appealing if he can persuade a majority of the court to accept it. Since Roberts became chief justice in 2005, the court has progressed in stages on some issues, even when it looked like there was only a binary choice.

It took two court cases to wrest the core of the federal voting rights law that cracked down on potentially discriminatory election laws in states with a history of discrimination.

In the area of ​​organized labor, the court considered a series of cases that undermined the power of public sector unions.

The High Court also heard two rounds of arguments over restrictions on independent spending in the political arena before removing limits on the amount of money businesses and unions can invest in electoral advocacy.

If the court looks at public opinion, it will find poll after poll that shows its support for preserving Roe, although some inquiries also find support for greater restrictions on abortion.

Mississippi is one of 12 states ready to act almost immediately if Roe is overthrown. These states enacted abortion induction laws that would go into effect and ban all or almost all abortions.

Women in these states who wish to have an abortion could face hundreds of miles to reach the nearest clinic, or they could get abortion pills in the mail. Medical abortions now represent 40% of abortions.

Some legal briefs in the case make it clear that ending Roe is not the ultimate goal of abortion opponents.

They should recognize that unborn children are people under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, a conclusion that would force an end to almost all legal abortions, wrote Princeton professor Robert George and academic John Finnis. Finnis was Judge Neil Gorsuchs’ adviser on his Oxford thesis, an argument against assisted suicide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/07ecdb3661032c4c6ececd4d07c70655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos