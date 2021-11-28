



The elite economy, the lack of rule of law deprive the country of immense potential: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the elite economy and lack of rule of law not only deprived the majority of the population of basic amenities, but also prevented the country from realizing its immense potential.

In an online interaction with US-based Islamic scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, he said no society could ever realize its potential if there was no rule of law.

He said merit is also associated with the rule of law. If you don’t have a meritocracy in a society, you have this elite that is spoiled, wealthy, and has not fought or fought, and it sits in the top positions.

The Prime Minister said that the fundamental principle of a civilized society is the rule of law where power is also responsible before the law.

Imran Khan said the biggest problem in developing countries is the lack of rule of law and discriminatory laws for rich and poor.

He said he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of the state of Medina. We want to build this country on two principles. One of them should be a welfare state and a human state that takes care of its lower strata of society and the second rule of law.

Imran Khan said the leaders from the political system were just too far removed from the faith, so they came to power and compromised themselves to stay in power and gain personal benefits.

The prime minister said he felt sympathy for the poor and the county and entered politics with the faith of making Pakistan a welfare state, where the rule of law would prevail.

He said that according to all religions, the human being would be tested on the basis of the benefits and privileges granted in life.

He said he was not in politics for personal gain or for the benefits of power.

The prime minister said that in Pakistan only one percent had access to quality education and others had no opportunities.

He said the government has launched the largest social assistance programs in the country’s history. Our aim is to lift people out of poverty, to create wealth and spread it and to break the monopoly of the elite and the mafias.

