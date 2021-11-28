Regional problems must be solved by regional countries, foreign presence complicates the situation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said regional issues should only be resolved by countries in the region, stressing that the presence of foreign parties does not help in any way to resolve these issues.

Raeisi made the remarks during a meeting Sunday with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OCE) in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

Regional issues need to be resolved by countries in the region, as the presence and interference of foreigners cannot help resolve these issues, but further complicates the situation, the Iranian president said.

The Iranian chief executive then expressed his concern over the presence of the terrorist group Daesh Takfiri in Afghanistan and the deterioration of security in the war-torn country.

Terrorist groups have not only created insecurity in Afghanistan, but also threaten the security of the region. Therefore, we must not allow terrorist groups such as Daesh and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) to endanger the security of states in the region, added the Iranian president.

Raeisi noted that the Islamic Republic supports the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and believes that all ethnic groups and people from all walks of life should have a role to play in determining the country’s future.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the attacks of September 11, 2001. American forces occupied the country for about two decades under the pretext of fighting the Taliban. But as US forces left Afghanistan, the Taliban broke into Kabul, which was weakened by continued foreign occupation, and took control of the Afghan capital.

The group is committed to enabling the formation of a broad-based and representative government. However, concerns remain given the Taliban’s long history of violence.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Raeisi stressed the need to promote stability in Iraq and respect the country’s territorial integrity, stressing that Iran supports a strong and popular Iraqi government.

The Iranian president stressed the importance of close cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey given the many cultural and religious commonalities of the trio, while urging the three countries to avoid any disruption in their relations and to disappoint common enemies by forging closer ties.

President Raeisi noted that Tehran and Ankara have great capacities to increase trade and economic ties, saying Iran and Turkey can bring economic and political relations between the two countries closer together at a strategic level by further strengthening trade. mutual and current exchanges.

Erdogan, for his part, said Turkey attaches importance to expanding bilateral and regional cooperation with Iran, adding that the two countries can strengthen their relations, especially in the economic sector.

The Turkish president expressed concern about the current circumstances in Afghanistan, saying that the White House has trained and armed all terrorist groups in the region, including Daesh and the PKK, and is providing them with terrorist material in order to sow violence. insecurity in the region.

The Turkish president stressed that cooperation between all states in the region is essential for the establishment of peace in the region.

Raeisi: US presence in Afghanistan only led to murder and destruction

In another meeting Sunday with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, the Iranian president said the two-decade presence of US forces in Afghanistan had no other result for the Afghan nation than murder and destruction.

The Americans were in Afghanistan for two decades, but the result for the country was murder and destruction, the Iranian president added.

Describing Daesh as a terrorist group, the Iranian chief executive noted that Daesh is responsible for creating insecurity in the region.

“Daesh is carrying out massacres in the region on behalf of the Americans. Cooperation between us will be beneficial for the security of the region and of Afghanistan and is important from this point of view,” the Iranian president told his Tajik counterpart.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi (right) and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, meet in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on November 28, 2021. (Photo by president.ir)

Raeisi said Iran pursues a clear line on Afghanistan, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the establishment of a true broad-based government in Afghanistan, which would represent all the Afghan people as well as ethnic and political groups.

He added that the “very good” relations between Iran and Tajikistan would continue in the commercial, cultural and economic sectors.

The current level of [bilateral] The exchanges are not convincing and the extent of the relationship can be multiplied by taking advantage of the existing capacities between the two countries, the Iranian president said.

The Tajik President, for his part, highlighted the worrying developments in Afghanistan, saying that the insecurity in the war-affected country is damaging to regional and neighboring states.

Rahmon called for collective efforts to help the Afghan people and different groups in the country live in peaceful coexistence.

Raeisi paid a visit to Tajikistan in September after Iran accepted as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after waiting years as an observer to join the alliance Eurasian politics, economy and security.