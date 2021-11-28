Sage-Grouse protection plans in the west reviewed by the Biden administration





The Bureau of Land Management updates Obama-era plans to manage the sage grouse in 10 western states.

The BLM issued a request for comment to help update bird habitat management plans in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and other western states .

The Home Office’s agency will examine new scientific data, including the effects of climate change, to determine how to manage bird habitat, a Nov. 19 press release said.

RECEIVE MORNING TICKETS IN YOUR RECEPTION BOX

SUBSCRIBE

BLM director Tracy Stone-Manning said in the statement that the agency would build on the model developed under President Barack Obama, who then interior officials credited with saving the greater sage grouse for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

But the agency must first collect data to determine what needs to be updated after President Donald Trumps’ administration undermined conservation efforts.

The 2015 plans laid a solid foundation, but actions during the previous administration prevented those plans from being implemented, Stone-Manning said. As we strive to build on past plans, we wonder if there are other steps we should take given the new science.

Sage-Grouse are abundant over an area of ​​167 million acres in the shrubby areas and arid grasslands of the west where sagebrush is the dominant plant.

But the Sage-Grouse habitat is threatened by human activity, including oil and gas development and expanding agricultural operations, as well as the effects of climate change. The US Geological Survey estimated earlier this year that sage grouse populations had fallen 80% since 1965 and 40% since 2002.

The sage-grouse, known for its bizarre courtship display, has sparked political controversy for years due to the effects of federal protections on rural industries.

In 2015, the BLM and the Forest Service under Obama amended nearly 100 land use plans, in consultation with state authorities and private landowners, to encourage greater sage-grouse conservation efforts. The plan also recommended that 10 million acres of sage grouse habitat be removed from mining eligibility.

Restoring the 2015 plans was an important step, but we find ourselves in a different situation than we were six years ago.

Alison Holloran, Vice President of the National Audubon Society and Executive Director of the Audubon Rockies Regional Office

Then-Home Secretary Sally Jewell called the landscape-wide plan truly historic for its scope and collaborative efforts. The US Fish and Wildlife Service has determined that as a result of this plan, the species no longer merits protection under the Endangered Species Act.

But under President Donald Trump in 2017, Home Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former Republican member of the United States House from Montana, overturned the mining ordinance and called on the department to investigate means to enable development in areas protected by the 2015 plan.

A 2019 analysis commissioned by conservation groups The Wilderness Society, the National Wildlife Federation and the National Audubon Society found that federal approvals of oil and gas leases on sage-grouse habitat tripled in the first two years. administration compared to the last 15 months of Obama’s tenure.

Alison Holloran, vice president of the National Audubon Society and executive director of the Audubon Rockies regional office, said it will be critical to determine how circumstances have changed since the 2015 actions and indicated that more ambitious action might be necessary.

“Restoring the 2015 plans was an important step, but we are in a different place from where we were six years ago,” she said in a statement from the group on Monday. We have wasted a lot of time conserving and restoring these public lands so important to the sage grouse. The threats to the bird are real and cannot afford to be ignored.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradonewsline.com/2021/11/28/sage-grouse-protection-review-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos