Turkish President: US trains and arms terrorist groups





The Turkish president reaffirmed that the United States is training and arming all terrorist groups in the region, including Daesh and the PKK. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, added the White House provides these groups with terrorist material to create insecurity. Erdogan spoke of the need for security arrangements based on the active presence of countries in the region. He said Iran, Turkey and Russia can maintain security and stability with the cooperation of other countries in the region. The Turkish president added that his country sees the expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation with Iran as a necessity, adding that Tehran and Ankara can provide momentum in relations, especially in economic sectors. President Raisi also called for the establishment of peace and security in war-torn Syria. President Raisi said: We must use all our capacities to establish peace and security in Syria. He added that regional problems must be solved by regional countries and that foreign interference will not only solve anything, but also complicate the situation. Raisi also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. He expressed concern about Daesh’s activities in the country, saying countries in the region should not allow terrorist groups like Daesh and the PKK to threaten the security of the region. Regarding bilateral relations with Turkey, the Iranian president said that Tehran and Ankara can strengthen the current trade and political relations at a strategic level. He added that Iran and Turkey must pave the way for the expansion of economic relations and, to this end, they can review the preferential tariffs. The president also said that Iran, Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan have many cultural and religious commonalities and that they should not allow their ties to be severed and should disappoint their common enemies. The meeting between Riasi and Erdogan took place on the sidelines of the ECO summit in Ashgabat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ifpnews.com/turkish-president-us-training-and-arming-terror-groups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos