Q&A with Mike Rothschild: Some are still waiting for the second Kennedy coming for Trump | Local News





Rothschild: You are fundamentally right. You know, with QAnon and other assorted conspiracy theories, you can go down a rabbit hole of details that you never get out of, but you’ve got the gist of that correct. A QAnon conspiracy guru who built a cult figure around him sort of brought a group of people together in Dallas while awaiting the return of 103-year-old John F. Kennedy from his 60-year stay on the other side and Trump to be elevated to the rank of a deity.

Q: Some of these people lingered in Dallas after the big event.

Rothschild: Yes, there are people who are still there, who are still broadcasting live, who meander around the city, and there are some very cult activities. They still do nightly Telegram chats [a messaging application]. This guy is doing these voice conversations and other people are sharing their experiences. It’s very difficult to follow everything. And it came out of nowhere with this guy, but a lot of people are still here and still waiting, and they will continue to wait. And then they will wait for something else.

Q: Should we be laughing or really, really worrying about what we saw in Dallas?

Rothschild: I really think we should be worried. It’s easy to laugh about it. I mean, it’s so ridiculous. Trump becoming King of Kings is like, of course, you’re going to laugh about it. But once you get past this very natural reaction, you’re afraid that a group of people wandering around Dallas will be guided by a cult leader in search of dead celebrities.

