Taiwan sends jets after 27 Chinese planes enter buffer zone





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Taiwan said 27 Chinese planes entered its air defense buffer zone on Sunday, the latest in a long series of incursions under pressure from Beijing on the autonomous island. The Defense Ministry said Taiwan rushed fighter jets to warn Chinese planes to leave. He also deployed missile systems to monitor them. Sunday’s incursion included 18 fighter jets and five H-6 bombers, as well as a Y-20 mid-air refueling plane, according to the Taiwan Defense Ministry. The Chinese plane flew into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone near the southern part of the island and into the Pacific Ocean before returning to China, according to a map by Taiwanese authorities. Over the past year, the frequency of Chinese incursions has increased, with around 150 planes over a four-day period. The Chinese Air Force mission to Taiwan came as Chinese President Xi Jinping met with officers at a military conference, where he called for the cultivation of military talent to support and strengthen the armed forces, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. Xi said talent is imperative to achieve victory in military competition and gain the upper hand in future wars, according to Xinhua. China claims that Taiwan is democratically governed as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. He refuses to recognize the government of the islands and increasingly seeks to isolate the pro-independence administration of President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan and China separated in a civil war in 1949, and Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.

