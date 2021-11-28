The opposition demands a discussion on Pegasus, the price hike; PM Modi skips all-party meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday skipped an all-party meeting called by his government ahead of the parliament’s winter session due to start on Monday. There are reports that opposition parties have demanded a discussion over Pegasus’ spy line, rising prices and unemployment in the House. “We expected the prime minister to attend the meeting and share something with us,” Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters. three agricultural laws can again come into force in another form, he said. Kharge said parties who attended the meeting demanded immediate action on a minimum support price (MSP) law for agricultural products and compensation for farmers who died during the protest against agricultural laws. A total of 31 parties attended the pre-sessional meeting. On the government side, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal were present. Rajnath Singh called for the cooperation of all parties for a productive and harmonious functioning of the House and said the government is ready to discuss all matters authorized by the president and Rajya Sabha’s president under the rules. During the meeting, opposition leaders also raised the issue of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some states, including West Bengal. Besides Kharge, other prominent opposition leaders present at the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma from Congress, TR Baalu ​​and Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party. , Satish Mishra of BSP, Prasanna Acharya of BJD and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Aam Admi party leader Sanjay Singh left the meeting alleging that he was not allowed to speak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/11/28/opposition-demands-discussion-on-pegasus-price-rise-pm-modi-skips-all-party-meet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos