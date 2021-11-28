Michael Cohen says Trump will not run for president in 2024





Top line

Michael Cohen, once personal attorney for former President Trump sentenced to jail in 2018 and now one of his biggest critics, claimed on Sunday that Trump would not stand for re-election in 2024, which the former president has since teased. his defeat in the 2020 election.

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer of President Donald Trump, arrives in federal court … [+] for his sentencing hearing on December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Cohen, who officially served his sentence last week after serving three years in prison and house arrest for tax evasion, is breaking campaign finance laws and lying to Congress, told Meet The Press that running for office again would ruin Trump. this ability to collect supporters’ donations under the pretext of potentially representing themselves.

Cohen claimed that many Trump supporters donated to him because of Trump’s big lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

If Trump were to lose in 2024, which he will do, Cohen said, what will happen to the big lie? He can’t be like the boy who cried wolf and here is his money.

Large number

$ 56 million. That’s how much money Trump raised in donations in the first six months of 2021 through WinRed, the Republican Party’s main donation website, reported The New York Times. He raised more funds than any other Republican politician on the site, and as of June he had over $ 100 million in cash.

Key context

Trump, who was impeached by the House for the second time at the end of his presidency for inciting the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill, has flirted with the candidacy again since President Biden took office, though that he made no concrete declaration of intent. This week, he said he would win the nomination for the Republican parties very easily. In October, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham spoke up to warn people that if Trump wins again he would be on the verge of revenge and his second administration would be worse off because they wouldn’t have not to worry about his re-election. In July, former Trump spokesman Jason Miller said there was a 50/50 shot that Trump would run again.

Tangent

The Trumps 2024 campaign would be very different from its first two: after the insurgency, he was permanently banned from Twitter, where he sent dozens of messages a day, and was suspended indefinitely from Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Further reading

Trumps ex-press secretary warns that if re-elected he will be on the verge of revenge (Forbes)

Former Trump spokesperson: his 50-50 Trump runs in 2024 (Forbes)

