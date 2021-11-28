Celtics’ Kanter to legally change his last name to “Freedom”





A Boston Celtics player who has been politically outspoken in recent years is said to have legally changed his last name to “Freedom”. Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted on Sunday morning that the new legal name for Celtics center Enes Kanter would be “Enes Kanter Freedom”. Charania said Kanter’s current last name will be her middle name and Freedom will become her new last name. Kanter is expected to become a U.S. citizen on Monday, according to Charania. The 29-year-old Turkish native recently drew attention for denouncing Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him a “dictator” in various social media posts. Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent started blackout current and archived Celtics games on its platforms last month in apparent response to comments Kanter made in defense of Tibetan independence. Kanter also recently pleaded for Taiwan independence. Additionally, Kanter recently challenged those in positions of power who refuse to criticize China. This listing includes US President Joe Biden, the International Olympic Committee, Nike co-founder Phil Knight and NBA Superstar LeBron James. On November 19, Kanter wore shoes to a game against James and the Los Angeles Lakers which appeared to show James crowned by Jinping and said, “Hey, still researching and educating?” Michel Dwyer Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter wears a message on his shoes during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo) Kanter has also consistently criticized his native government, especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter tweeted last month that Erdogan’s regime has issued its 10th arrest warrant against him in the past four years. In 2017, Kanter called Erdogan “the Hitler of our century”. The Turkish government has called Kanter a member of a terrorist organization. His passport was revoked and Turkey issued an extradition warrant for his arrest at Interpol. In May 2017, Kanter said he was detained in Romania after authorities told him his passport was not valid. He said Turkey canceled his passport because of his political views. In December 2017, Turkey’s state-run news agency said prosecutors requested a four-year sentence for Kanter for insulting Erdogan on Twitter in 2016. He missed a game in Toronto during the 2018-19 season because he felt his life could be in danger if he left the United States. Kanter said one of his planned basketball camps at the Long Island Islamic Center in the summer of 2019 was canceled due to “intimidation tactics” after the Turkish consulate in New York threatened the mosque . In October 2019, in his first season with the Celtics, Kanter said he and his teammate Tacko Fall were threatened outside a mosque in Cambridge. Kanter contacted the FBI and Boston Police regarding the incident. Kanter was also politically active in the Boston community. In May 2020, he joined thousands of protesters on Boston Common protesting the death of George Floyd. The 6-foot-10 player is currently on his second stint with the Celtics. Boston traded Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade in November 2020. He joined the Cs ahead of this season via free agency on a one-year contract.

