Prime Minister Modi skips all-party meeting before Parliament session; Opposition raises MSP, Women’s Reservations Bill

As the government stood ready to table the bill to repeal farm laws on Monday, the first day of Parliament’s winter session, the opposition, along with ruling BJP pro-parties, demanded statutory support for the minimum support price (MSP), a demand that restless farmers have raised.

At the multi-stakeholder meeting convened by the government on the eve of the winter session, several parties have renewed their demands for the early adoption of the bill on the women’s reserve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was Modi who started the “tradition” of the prime minister attending the multi-party meeting. “This time he couldn’t,” Joshi said.

True, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh used to attend all-party meetings before parliamentary sessions.

As left-wing parties raised the issue of the Prime Minister’s absence in the chamber, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) called on the government not to divest for-profit state-owned enterprises. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh urged party leaders to keep the chamber running smoothly so members can have healthy debates.

With many leaders stressing that bills are not discussed in standing committee, Singh said the government was ready to send bills back to parliamentary committees for detailed discussion.

Sources said the leadership then asked the defense minister to ensure that such decisions are made only in the chamber instead of sending them back to the chamber, in which the ruling BJP has a raw majority. .

Besides Singh and Joshi, the head of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, V Muraleedharn and Arjun Ram Meghwal were present on the government side.

Thirty-one parties attended the all-party meeting today. Forty-two leaders from various parties participated in a constructive discussion. The government is ready for all discussions authorized by the president and the speaker, without interruption, ”Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

In what may make it difficult for the government to discuss the repeal agricultural laws, all parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, BJD, TRS, AAP, BSP and left parties, demanded the government to give legal guarantee on MSP for farmers.

Mallikarjun Kharge, of the main opposition Congress, stressed that the farmers’ problems would require detailed discussion because they are very important. Kharge spoke of many issues including inflation, rising fuel prices, farmers’ issues, violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, coal shortage, violence in Tripura and Covid-19.

According to sources, Kharge reminded BJP leaders how the party behaved when in opposition. He said that if the government works with opposition parties to raise the issues they want, the treasury banks will get their support for legislative work.

Interestingly, several parties, including TMC, BJD, YSRCP, Left parties, and BSP, have raised the issue of the long-standing women’s reservations bill. The leaders of these parties called on the government to speed up the process and pass the bill, while the Samajwadi Party and the RJD maintained that the reserve for women should be made at the political party level.

John Brittas of CPI (M), who spoke at the meeting, said the centrality of Parliament must be regained. Criticizing the government, Rajya Sabha’s MP said the treasury banks should learn to listen to the opposition. According to sources, he said the government rejected the opposition’s request for a debate on Pegasus spyware and farm bills during the monsoon session, claiming they didn’t were irrelevant. On Pegasus, the Supreme Court has ruled stressing the importance of sharing details and the Prime Minister himself has addressed the nation by removing the contentious farm laws. If the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior had spared a few minutes to respond to the concerns of the deputies, the last session would not have ended in fiasco ”, he would have declared.

Emphasizing that the whole nation is watching Parliament, the CPI MP (M) said that CJI NV Ramana lamented the sad situation of law-making and parliamentary debate in the country, saying there was a lot of ambiguity in laws that triggered litigation causing inconvenience to citizens, courts and stakeholders.

Brittas, who was originally from the media industry, urged the government not to ignore the media and relax their restrictions.

TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the Center was reluctant to discuss economic policy in parliament. Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference hoped the government would reinstate Section 370 (special status) for Jammu and Kashmir because it has repealed agricultural laws now. BJP ally in the NDA, Ramdas Athawale, has called for the MPLADS fund to be increased to Rs 20 crore and for the government to arrange for a quota for SC / ST in the private sector.