Boris Johnson faces leadership challenge if he doesn’t act together, senior Tory MP says





Boris Johnson risks a leadership challenge unless No 10 pulls himself together, a senior Tory MP said, in a scathing criticism of the PM. Simon Hoare attacked Mr Johnson’s botched attempt to tear up anti-sleaze rules to save disgraced Owen Paterson and his failure to liaise with Tory MPs. The MP for North Dorset and chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee said it was not yet time to discuss leadership challenges as some of his colleagues have sent letters to make it happen produce. But he added: This comes with a health warning, that No.10, as an operation, needs to pull itself together, pull itself together, start talking to the parliamentary party much more than it has done. until now. It has of course been difficult because of Covid and the restrictions that exist… I don’t think we’ve passed the point of no return, but the law needs to improve. On BBC Northern Ireland Political SundayMr Hoare said that the forced passage of an amendment to prevent Mr Paterson’s suspension from Parliament was patently flawed. It is clear that the operation of No. 10 must be refined; the political antenna of No 10 must be much sharper, he said. The criticism comes after Mr Johnson’s speech to the CBI in which he fumbled during his speech and spoke about his visit to the Peppa Pig World theme park was widely ridiculed. And the sleaze allegations will return to center stage in Westminster on Monday, with the release of multi-party recommendations for a crackdown on second MPs jobs. In a U-turn this month, Mr Johnson angered some of his MPs with lucrative outside earnings by suddenly offering to limit outside work within reasonable limits. He had already alienated new MPs in fringe seats by flogging them to protect Mr Paterson before a public backlash forced a humiliating retirement and exposed them to criticism. Meanwhile, crucial announcements about capping social care costs and improving rail services in the North backfired when key elements of both were watered down. A total of 54 MPs are expected to submit letters requesting a challenge to management before they can move forward. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss are the favorites to take over, both seen as being on the move, a source told Daily mail last month. Sajid Javid tried to strengthen the Prime Minister’s position by saying that he is still absolutely the winner of the elections, despite recent difficulties. Let me tell you why: because we keep our promises, he told Skys Trevor Phillips Sunday as he discussed Covid’s new restrictions.

