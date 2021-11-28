Michael Cohen: Trump succeeded in “the biggest loophole in US history”





Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen said he believed the former president would not run again, having already pulled off “the biggest scam in US history” by raising money from his supporters who believe his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Cohen, in an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, said Trump wants to stay the course and hopes to continue raising millions of dollars from his supporters to supposedly help overturn the election. According to Cohen, Trump will run again in 2024 could put that in jeopardy.

“Yeah, so it should become a documentary, and it should be called the greatest con artist in US history. Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t care about the American people, these supporters, these individuals who just send him money at record levels, ”Cohen said. “So one of the biggest problems for Donald Trump is that he makes a statement, right, that” I think about it, I think about [running]. ‘ It is only to make the scam grow and to continue to exploit it.

WATCH: Michael Cohen calls former President Trump’s campaign rumors of 2024 the biggest scam in U.S. history. @ MichaelCohen212: If he loses, what will he do, in 2024, what will happen to the Big Lie? The Big Lie disappears. Here is the big grift. pic.twitter.com/ZSCyFSlS9F

– Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 28, 2021

Cohen went on to say that Trump would tease a potential run until the “very last second” when he bowed out, like what he did when he hinted at a run in 2011. Extending the possibility of ‘a run in 2024, Cohen said, would allow the scam to continue.

“One of the things Donald Trump has done is get rid of the big lie, that the election was stolen from him in 2020. It was not stolen from him,” Cohen said. “If he loses, and he will in 2024, what will happen to the big lie? The big lie disappears. He can no longer be like the boy who cried wolf. “Oh, they stole it from me in 2020, now they stole it from me in 2024.” Law? Now that he goes out the door, and here’s his money, here’s the big hangman. So, like I said before, it won’t happen. He’s going to run it – like he did in 2011 – until the very, very last second.

Cohen, once Trump’s personal lawyer and one of his closest allies, turned on him when he cooperated with law enforcement. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to numerous crimes, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations in connection with the reimbursement of actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal for keep them silent during the 2020 campaign about their dealings with Trump. He is currently promoting a book, Disloyal, which he wrote during his time with Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/michael-cohen-trump-will-not-run-again-1263753/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos