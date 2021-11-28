The absolute power of the Xi and the ambition for a reshaped world

Earlier this month, the top leadership of the Communist Party of China passed a resolution that allows President Xi Jinping to stay in power for as long as he wants. While that shouldn’t have come as a surprise, since Xi had secured the lifting of the two-term presidential limit three years ago, this formal seal of approval removes any doubts anyone might have had about his intentions. .

Since coming to power in 2013, Xihe now leads all branches of the party, the government and the military have transformed China as much as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping have. Two decades ago, few could have imagined the position that China enjoys today in the world, a global superpower, a technological leader, a relentless hegemon whose tentacles stretch across the world, from Africa to Asia-Pacific.

In the past two years, Xi has moved at high speed. China’s social credit system is up and running, where citizens are monitored 24/7 and rewarded or punished based on their conduct, from repaying loans on time to walking an off-leash dog. Xi then turned his attention to sweeping structural changes in China’s economy and society.

First there was the crackdown on Chinese tech barons who had been given a long rope and were becoming laws for themselves. They were shown their place. Billionaire Jack Mas’s massive initial public offering, financial technology firm, Ant Group, has been summarily suspended. Ants flagship Alibaba has been fined $ 2.8 billion in an anti-monopoly investigation. My once high profile now rarely appears in public. China’s largest rideshare company Didi was forced to stop registering new users days before the shares were listed in the United States.

Anti-monopoly legislation targeted the economy of internet platforms, and strict new rules on data security and protection were enacted. Then, China’s biggest real estate player Evergrande, creaking under unsustainable debt in what was the world’s most overheated real estate market, was pushed to the brink of collapse. Xi appears to be attempting a controlled demolition of the industry to curb speculation and lower prices.

Meanwhile, purges have started in the cultural space. In August, billionaire movie star Zhao Wei was no longer identified. Its movies and TV shows have been removed from streaming services and its social media presence erased. Apparently, it led the young people astray and alienated them from the ideals of the Communist Party. Other stars have been charged with crimes such as tax evasion.

A few hugely popular reality shows have been shut down and broadcasters have been ordered not to promote an abnormal aesthetic “like sissies” men, showing off wealth and pleasure “and morally fallen performers.” Xi Jinping Thought, “which preaches discipline, hard work and love for the country, the party and man himself, is now compulsorily taught from elementary school to university level. all at once school fees were banned for schoolchildren.

The crackdown on democratic and human rights in Hong Kong has intensified. The brutal subjugation of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang continues. Chinese fighter jets make daily sorties that often veer into Taiwan’s defense space, and Xi hasn’t bothered to hide his goal of waging a war against the island nation and bringing it under Chinese rule. Beijing.

The situation on the Current Line of Control (LAC) with India is well known. China has tested its strategic long-range stealth bomber, the H-20, which can carry heavy payloads, including nuclear missiles, near the LAC. In August, it tested a first nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the globe in low orbital space before heading towards its target. Pentagon study warns it could quadruple its nuclear arsenal by 2030.

Of course, Xi is the Communist Party’s master of double talk. His speeches are replete with calls for world peace “(meaning peace dictated by China) and a harmonious world” (harmony as defined by China). Last week, at the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he said: China resolutely opposes hegemonism, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and jointly maintain peace sustainable in the region and will absolutely not seek hegemony or intimidate the small. This, as its warships continue to flout the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea which governs sovereign rights over maritime areas, and a 2016 International Court of Justice ruling that rejected the China’s claims on the South China Sea.

Having achieved absolute power, Xi apparently aims to remake China and its people economically, socially and morally. As for the world, it will want it to bow more and more to Beijing’s wishes. He sees the West and the broader democratic consensus as a weak will, hedonistic, captivated by short-term thinking and always ready to sell its beliefs and values ​​to make money. This view of the world is fundamentally aggressive and tinged with a certain disdain.

Yet his steely authoritarianism can also mask a certain unease. He has not traveled outside of China since November 2019, when the first cases of covid emerged in Wuhan. He is now 68 years old and will surely seek to rule for at least 10 more years. This means second-tier party officials can say goodbye to their personal ambitions. Resentment could escalate and sycophancy will grow. Internal party politics can become murkier. But however the future unfolds, it is certain that by the time Xi comes out, he would have changed both his country and part of the world.

Sandipan Deb is a former editor-in-chief of Financial Express and founder-editor of Open and Swarajya magazines.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.