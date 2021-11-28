Connect with us

India is the world’s leading start-up company with more than 70 unicorns crossing a billion dollar value: PM Modi

File photo of PM Narendra Modi | Twitter / @ BJP4India
New Delhi: Claiming that this is an era of start-ups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is the world leader in this field with more than 70 start-ups having passed the 1 billion valuation. dollars.

In his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that in any country with a large population of young people, three things – ideas and innovation, a passion for taking risks and the spirit of ‘power’ – matter a lot.

When these three things come together, unprecedented results are achieved and miracles occur, he said.

“These days we hear everything around us, start-ups, start-ups, start-ups. It is true that this is the era of start-ups and it is also true that in the field of start-ups, in a way, India is leading the world, ”said Modi.

He noted, year after year, that start-ups get record investments and that this sector is growing at a rapid pace.

“Even in small towns across the country, the reach of start-ups has increased. Nowadays, the word unicorn is a lot of discussion. Unicorn is a start-up valued at one billion dollars, or around Rs 7,000 crore, ”Modi said.

“Until 2015 there were nine to ten unicorns in the country, you will be very happy to know that now India is flying so high in the world of unicorns. According to a report, a big change has happened this year and in just 10 months a unicorn has been made in India every 10 days, ”he said.

It’s a great thing because the country’s youth have achieved this success in the midst of the Covid pandemic, he said.

“Today there are over 70 unicorns in India, meaning over 70 startups have passed the $ 1 billion valuation,” Modi said.

In his broadcast, the Prime Minister also noted that in December, Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day are celebrated, and December 16 will be the year of the Golden Jubilee of the victory in the 1971 war.

“On all of these occasions, I remember our armed forces, our soldiers, especially the brave mothers who gave birth to these warriors,” he said.

