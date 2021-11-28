The GOP becoming a cult of the ignorant





The Republican Party becomes cult. Its leaders are in the grip of Donald TrumpDonald TrumpStowaway found in the undercarriage of an aircraft after a flight from Guatemala to Miami Kushner looking for investors in the Middle East in a new venture to recognize defeat. His ideology is MAGA, Trump takes a deeply conflicting view of what Republicans assume to be unifying American values.

The party is now in the process of purging heretics who do not worship Trump or accept all of MAGA’s principles. Compliance is enforced by social media, a relatively new institution with the power to harness populist energy against critics and opponents.

What is happening on the right in American politics is not really new. To understand this, one must read a book published 50 years ago by Seymour Martin Lipset and Earl Raab, The Politics of Unreason: Right-Wing Extremism in America, 1790-1970. Right-wing extremism, now embodied in the Trumps MAGA movement, dates back to the country’s earliest days.

The title of the book Lipset and Raabs was chosen with care. Right-wing extremism is not about the rational calculation of interest. These are irrational impulses, which the authors identify as status frustrations. They write that the political movements that have succeeded in appealing to status resentments have been irrational in character. [The movements] focus on attacking a scapegoat, which conveniently symbolizes the threat perceived by their followers.

The most common scapegoats have been ethnic or religious minority groups. In the 19th century this meant Catholics, immigrants and even Freemasons. The Anti-Masonic Party, the Know Nothing Party, and later the American Protective Association were major political forces. In the 20th century, the United States experienced waves of anti-immigrant sentiment. After World War II, anti-communism became the driving force behind McCarthyism in the 1950s and the Goldwater movement in the early 1960s (extremism in defense of freedom is not a vice).

The roots of current right-wing extremism date back to the late 1960s and 1970s, when Americans began to be polarized on values ​​(race, ethnicity, gender, military intervention). Conflicts of interest (like business versus workers) can be negotiated and compromised. Conflicts of values ​​cannot.

You see the politics of unreason in right-wing extremism today. While it remains true, as it has been for decades, that the richer you are, the more likely you are to vote Republican (this is the interest), what is new today is that the more educated you are, the more likely you are to vote Democrat. , at least among whites (these are values, and this has alienated white suburban voters with college degrees from the Trumps know nothing about republicanism).

Oddly enough, religion has become a major force behind the current wave of right-wing extremism. No religious affiliation (Protestant versus Catholic) but religiosity (regular attendees versus non-attendees). This is not because of the religious attraction of Trump (he does not have any) but because of the adherence of the democratic parties to secularism and the resulting estrangement from fundamentalist Protestants and Catholics. practitioners and even Orthodox Jews.

The Democratic Party is defined today by its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The party celebrates diversity in all its racial, ethnic, religious and sexual forms. For Democrats, it is the tradition of American pluralism E pluribus unum. Republicans celebrate the unum more than the pluribus. We may come from diverse backgrounds, but we all have to share the same American values.

One of the reasons right-wing extremism thrives in the Republican Party is that there is no party figure willing to lead the opposition there. Polls of Republican voters show no other GOP figures, even close to Trump’s level of support for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The only other Republican who seems interested in running is Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, who has recently criticized Trump cancels culture.

If Trump shows up in 2024, as he seems inclined to do, will he be able to win?

It all depends on Bidens’ record. At present, the popularity of Bidens is not very high. In fact, Biden and Trump are roughly equally unpopular (approval of Biden’s work is 52-43% negative, Trump’s favorability is 54-41.5% negative). Biden will be 82 in 2024. If he doesn’t show up, Democrats will most likely name Vice President Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisStowaway found in the undercarriage of a plane after the Guatemala-Miami flight A sad fact: in a donation season, most will ignore Poor U.S. Republicans struggle to save Trump PLUS border wall funding. When a president does not run for office, his party almost always appoints its most recent vice president, assuming he does run (Richard Nixon in 1960, Hubert Humphrey in 1968, Walter Mondale in 1984, George HW Bush in 1988, Al GoreAlbert (Al) Arnold GoreMan seen with the Pelosi desk on January 6, pleads guilty Judge says Gore, unlike Trump, “was a man” and accepted electoral defeat BidenJoe BidenGOP is considering expelling Democrats from seats if House overthrows Five House members meet with Taiwanese president over Chinese objections. Democrats are unlikely to deny a black woman the nomination. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg is also discussedPete ButtigiegLawyers see the program pilot to tackle highway inequality as a crucial first step Poll: Harris, Michelle Obama to lead for 2024 if Biden doesn’t work Five reasons p Our Biden, GOP to be thankful for this season running PLUS if Biden doesn’t.

2024 could be a rematch between Trump and Biden. Or a race between Trump and a black woman. Or between Trump and a gay man with a husband and a child. Lee Drutman, a political scientist at the New America think tank, recently told the New York Times: I find it hard to see how we have a peaceful election in 2024 after everything that has happened now. I don’t see the rhetoric going down. I don’t see the conflicts going away. . . It’s hard to see how it gets better until it gets worse.

Bill Schneider is Professor Emeritus at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable” (Simon & Schuster).

