Pakistani opposition party accuses Imran Khan’s government of making people’s lives difficult





Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): The Pakistani opposition party – the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) – lambasted the government led by Imran Khan, claiming that “the incompetence of the government” has made people’s lives difficult, they said. local media reported Sunday.

At a press conference in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday, PPP leaders, including ministers and provincial advisers Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Imtiaz Sheikh and Mukesh Chawla, said: “The time has come for the government to spare the life of the people. The Express Tribune reported.

According to a Pakistani newspaper, agricultural adviser Manzoor Wassan predicted that the year 2022 would be dangerous for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Imran could resign in October. From January of the new year, his anxiety will increase,” Wassan said, adding that it was unfair to target the Sindh government.

Highlighting the rise in inflation across Pakistan, Wassam said: “Managing the country is not Imran Khan’s business. The sugar crisis was created by the PTI government,” Wassan said, adding that Imran Khan has always held Sindh responsible for everything, the Express Tribune reported. .

Meanwhile, the provincial Minister of Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, said gas was a big problem in Sindh.

“The federal government has also deliberately created a gas shortage in the country. There is no representative of Sindh in the OGRA. They are trying to roll back Sindh,” said the energy minister.

Sheikh said it is a shame that despite being an oil and gas producing province, Sindh is deprived of gas and oil. “Everyone at PTI is incompetent, including the PTI energy team,” he said.

“The prices of petroleum products in the world are falling, but the opposite is happening here,” Sheikh said, demanding that oil prices be reduced immediately. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271822552/pakistan-opposition-party-blames-imran-khan-govt-for-making-peoples-life-difficult

