Outspoken Celtic changes name to Enes Kanter Freedom: report

Goodbye NBA player formerly known as Enes Kanter and hello to Enes Kanter Freedom. According to Athletic’s Shams Charania, the veteran Boston Celtics legally changed his name, with Kanter now his middle name and Freedom his last. The tall man of Swiss origin is officially expected to become a US citizen on Monday, November 29.

Born in Switzerland to Turkish parents, Kanter, 29, has been very outspoken about social injustice in his native Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In 2017, he shared on Twitter that his Turkish passport was canceled while traveling abroad. Kanter’s father, Dr Mehmet Kanter, who was professor of genetics at Istanbul University, was at one point sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Turkish government. In 2020, seven years after his arrest, Enes revealed his father was acquitted of terrorism charges and released from prison.

Most recently, the former No. 3 overall made headlines for advocating against alleged human rights violations in China. Kanter has easily targeted Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in recent months, ranging from his business relationship with Nike, which he accuses of producing sneakers in labor camps, to James’ lack of promotion for the COVID-19 vaccine. despite its massive platform.

LeBron review by Kanter; Coach Pop weighs

Kanter recently sported these custom sneakers in a November 19 victory over the Lakers, in which James is pictured kneeling in front of China:

Money on morality for the “King” 👑 Sad and disgusting how these athletes claim to care about social justice They really do “shut up and dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 say so Did you find out about the slave labor that made your shoes or isn’t it part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ -Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

After the Celtics’ 130-108 win over the Lakers, James has this to say about Kanter’s situation:

I don’t give my energy to too many people. He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I certainly won’t comment too much on this. … He’s always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you have a problem with someone, you really go to him. He had his chance tonight. I saw him in the hallway, and he walked right past me.





While the NBA has remained relatively silent on Kanter’s criticism, an important league game supports the Celtics center. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently praised Kanter for his willingness to step up and speak out against human rights violations.

“I’m glad Enes speaks when he wants to. I think it’s great, no reason not to, ”Popovich said, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Is Kanter slowly carving out a role in Boston?

While Kanter made waves in the public eye, he had much less of an impact on hardwood during his second stint with the Celtics. After recording 1,758 minutes with the Portland Trail Blazers a season ago – his record since 2017-18 – Kanter is averaging 13.2 fewer minutes per game this season in Boston.

Despite his decline in usage, head coach Ime Udoka was sure to make it clear that Kanter’s playing time had nothing to do with his social and political views.

“I don’t have any social networks. I’ve heard about some things, but guys have a right to voice their opinions, and I said it from day one, ”Udoka said in a November 16 shooting, via Mass live. “Nothing basketball-related will be based on any of this. “

That said, Kanter has seen a slight uptick in a matter of minutes lately. After recording 11 DNPs and totaling less than 10 minutes in the first 13 games of the C season, Kanter has since appeared in seven straight games, averaging 13 minutes per game.