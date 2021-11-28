Michael Cohen: prosecutors “go after Donald, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka”





“They have committed crimes,” Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, said of the Trump Organization, adding, “I can assure you that Donald Trump is guilty of his own crimes. “

But prosecutors aren’t just focusing on Trump, Cohen said: “They’re going after Donald, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka.”

Appearing on Meet the Press on Sunday, Cohen discussed the ongoing case against the Trump Organization as New York law enforcement examines the company’s finances. According to Cohen, Trump has often fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to get better financing deals – something Cohen admitted he helped him do.

“Have I been involved in much of the inflation and deflation of its assets? The answer is yes, ”Cohen told host Chuck Todd.

Cohen said he was trying to be cautious in discussing the matter because he didn’t want to “warn Trump or the people of the Trump Organization about what’s really going on.” But, he said, the joint investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and the New York attorney general doesn’t stop with Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, who was recently indicted. 15 counts of financial crimes, including falsification of business records and federal tax evasion. Prosecutors are targeting bigger targets: Trump and his children.

“Allen Weisselberg is not the key to all of this,” Cohen said. “They attack Donald, they attack Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka, a whole series of individuals. Family, you know, family too.

Later in the interview, Todd asked, “Do you now believe that the Trump Organization is a criminal enterprise?” “

“I don’t even know how to answer that,” Cohen replied. “Are they a criminal enterprise? Let’s just say they committed crimes.

Cohen, who cooperated with law enforcement and pleaded guilty to financial crimes before serving three years in prison, said the investigation included other witnesses in addition to “thousands and thousands” of documents. by Cohen.

“Rest assured, I am not their only witness, and above all, what I gave them are thousands and thousands of documents. And as you know in law, there is something called documentary evidence. I don’t ask anyone to believe me. No different from when I testified before the House oversight committee. Every statement I make I have supported it with documentary evidence.

He added: “I really believe they can indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really want to and be successful.”

