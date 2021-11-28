On opening DBON socialization in Central Java, Menpora Amali claims DBON was born for the future of Indonesian sport

Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 86 of 2021 concerning the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON) was born as a form of President Joko Widodo’s concern for the future of sport. Therefore, the Minister of Youth and Sports wants this DBON to be done correctly and to the extent possible to produce outstanding athletes. (Photo: egan / kemenpora.go.id)

Surakarta: Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 86 of 2021 Concerning the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON) was born as a form of President Joko Widodo’s concern for the future of sport. Therefore, the Minister of Youth and Sports wants this DBON to be done correctly and as much as possible to produce exceptional athletes.

“If someone says that DBON is only invented by the Minister of Youth and Sports, that is not true. This is something new. It started with the anguish of President Joko Widodo who gave me indications at the 37th Hornas on September 9, 2020 “, said Minister of Youth and Sports Amali during the opening of the DBON socialization. Central Java Province, at Sunan Hotel, Solo City, Sunday (11/28) evening.

“The emphasis in the directive is that our population is over 267 million, while it is still difficult to find talent, the bad thing is not the resources but there is something wrong with the management, then the national sports performance development ecosystem must be The answer to this order, after discussion with practitioners, experts and academics, this DBON was born, ”he continued.

Now DBON has a legal umbrella classified as a strong level, namely Presidential Regulation (Prepres) No 87 of 2021 which was signed by the President to coincide with the 38th Haornas on September 9, 2021, exactly one year away. leadership on the need for a review and improvement of governance for sports training. Central Java Province is the 6th of 10 provinces planned until the end of 2021. Two universities concerned with the development and progress of sport are Sebelas Maret University of Surakarta and Semarang State University.

“Thanks to Central Java Province with co-host UNS and Unnes. All participants will first be socialized internally, as new items need to be coordinated and continue to be distributed. So this is just the socialization stage. initial, then the implementation will be continued, ”said the Minister of Youth and Sports.

It is also explained that as a guide as well as a guide, DBON in addition to clear objectives, there is also a comprehensive and interdependent scope. How to build upstream by continually increasing the fitness of the community towards downstream sporting achievements. The fields of application are recreational sports, educational sports, achievement sports, the sports industry and sports tourism.

“We will do this DBON until 2045, after which it will be redone. Our main goal is the Olympic / Paralympic Games, which in 2044 should be ranked 5th in the world,” he said optimistically.

To achieve the goal, the Olympic flagship sports were created, namely sports which are contested in the Olympic Games and which are based on technique and precision. Meanwhile, sports that are popular with the community but are not yet considered competitive are included in the sports industry and sports tourism.

“There are 12 flagship sports that rely on the techniques and precision that we have prepared, and 2, namely Pencak Silat and Wushu if possible in 2036 to host the Olympics. As for football, which 70% of people love, as well as volleyball and basketball, all of which we include competitions that continue to take place in the sports industry. For tourism potential, like in central Java, there is the Borobudur marathon, we are working there as sports tourism. So everything is in DBON, ”he explained.

Attend and greet this socialization, the Head of Central Java Disspora Sinoeng Nugroho Rahmadi representing the Governor, the Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the President of the AFN Senny Marbun, the Chancellor of the UNS Jamal Wiwoho and the Dean of the IFK Unnes Tandiyo Rahayu as co-hosts. (Cah)