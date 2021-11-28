US, China step up strategies towards each other amid quiet diplomacy – Radio Free Asia

In a new book, Rush Doshi argues that since the 1980s, China has had a grand strategy to displace the US-led world order.

Doshi is the director for China in the National Security Council of the Biden administration.

His views are summarized in a new book titled The long game: China’s grand strategy to displace American order.

The book was written long before Doshi got his new date. So that doesn’t necessarily indicate how many of the ideas contained therein will be adopted by the Biden administration.

In the meantime, the United States has “paved the way to compete, deter and win” if China’s actions become more aggressive, said US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown. Jr.

Most experts seem to agree that calling the current tensions between the United States and China “a new cold war” goes too far.

But Joseph S. Nye, known for his writings on soft power, warns of the risks of what he calls “somnambulist syndrome”, this is how the world came into conflict in 1914 on the eve. of the First World War.

“The fact that the cold war metaphor is counterproductive as a strategy does not rule out a new cold war,” he said.

“We can do this by accident.”

Meanwhile, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, said China’s testing of a hypersonic missile this summer “was very close” to “a moment. Sputnik for the United States ”.

The New York Times said in an Oct. 27 report that such tests “could rekindle fears of a Cold War-like arms race.”

It should be remembered that the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first man-made satellite to orbit the Earth, on October 4, 1957.

As commentator Fareed Zakaria notes, “the fact that Moscow came first was a huge shock to the Americans.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gestures from an improved American-made F-16 V fighter during a ceremony at the Chiayi Air Force in southern Taiwan on November 18, 2021. Credit: AFP

Fighter jets and commercial pressure

The most recent attention came in early October when Chinese Air Force planes flew over islands southwest of Taiwan.

At the same time, China’s pressure on Taiwan is now spreading to the economic realm

In a commentary written for the Washington, DC-based Jamestown Foundation, Christina Lai notes that the General Administration of Customs of China has imposed bans on imports of Taiwanese wax apples.

He claimed that pests have been found repeatedly in apples.

This month, China launched a nationwide investigation into the activities of enterprises of Taiwan’s Far Eastern Group, which is a donor to Taiwan’s ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), the party of Chairman Tsai Ing-wen.

Some of the companies have been fined for environmental and other violations, as part of a crackdown on “hard-line secessionists.”

“We will never allow [companies] who support the secession of Taiwan … or those who bite the hand that feeds them, to earn money [here]Taiwan Bureau of Chinese Affairs spokesperson Zhu Fenglian told reporters.

But more importantly, China has dramatically stepped up its military polls in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

This included the largest single intrusion on October 4, involving 56 fighter jets, according to the publication. Taiwan News, an English-language online newspaper published in Taiwan.

Four improved American-made F-16 V fighters fly during a demonstration during a ceremony at the Chiayi Air Force in southern Taiwan, November 18, 2021. Credit: AFP

Ready for war?

On November 9, China conducted fighter jets near Taiwan in apparent reaction to a number of congressmen visiting Taiwan. They flew to Taiwan in a military plane.

According to The Washington Post, US officials said such visits to Taiwan were “quite routine” and often involved military planes.

Experts ask how Taiwan might react if China seizes the islands off the coast of the South China Sea held by the Taiwanese.

Evidence suggests that the island nation’s military is not well prepared for such an eventuality.

In a full report released on October 26, a report by the Wall Street newspaper concluded that the Taiwanese military is not ready for war.

Problems plaguing Taiwan’s military ranks, they say, include poor preparation and low morale among the nearly 80,000 Taiwanese who enlist each year as well as among nearly 2.2 million reservists.

In a lengthy interview with CNN recently, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen acknowledged such problems when she said Taiwan should accelerate long-needed military reforms.

A panel of experts concluded that the United States would have few options if China captured the islands administered by Taiwan.

This possible scenario was recently examined in a report prepared by four foreign policy experts with the Center for New American Security (CNAS), a Washington DC-based think tank.

Their report, released on October 26, asks what would happen, for example, if Chinese forces invaded the Pratas Islands, capturing the 500 Taiwanese soldiers based there.

This would pose a challenge to the US Department of Defense, which “many Chinese observers consider increasingly plausible,” the report said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on the big screen during an evening newscast at a shopping mall in Beijing on November 11, 2021, as top Communist Party leaders conclude a key meeting by passing an important resolution that is expected to strengthen its hold on power. Credit: AFP

Glasgow Accord

The report comes at a time of heightened tension between the United States and China, with the United States opposing China’s military expansion in the region and China calling on the Defense Ministry to sever ties with Taiwan.

But relations between the United States and China appear to have stabilized to some extent following the agreements reached at the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The United States and China in the final days of the summit made a surprise announcement that they would cooperate to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy.

President Biden, speaking at a town hall last week, said “we have a commitment” to defend Taiwan. But the White House then issued a statement clarifying that the United States’ defense relations with Taiwan are guided by the “Taiwan Relations Act”, which was enacted in 1979.

It also promises to provide the island nation with defensive weapons and says it will maintain the ability to respond to “any use of force or forms of coercion” that endangers the security of Taiwan.

After the Chinese Communists won a civil war in China in 1949, their anti-Communist opponents fled to Taiwan.

Since then, China has claimed the island as its own territory, insisting it would be a matter of “reunification”, although mainland China and Taiwan have never been united.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot visited Taiwan in early October, which infuriated Beijing.

Taiwan as a flash point

In a recent interview with the US-based Wilson Center in Washington, DC, Abbot said China is seeking “hegemony” in the Indo-Pacific region.

“If there are war drums beating in the Pacific, it is from China,” he said.

What is behind China’s movements?

According to Abbot, there is first of all a domestic political dimension. According to him, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is causing tensions in part to get people to “rally behind the flag.”

Second, Abbot says that “China views the United States as a declining power” and that in his view “the region will come to recognize trends in Chinese history and hegemony.”

According to Gideon Rachman, world affairs commentator for the Financial Time, in a column published on November 9, Chinese media portrayed the West, and the United States in particular, as nations in inexorable decline.

Former US Army Colonel Andrew Bacevich, former Ambassador Chas Freeman and Australian scholar Hugh White have called on the United States to simply declare that it will not defend Taiwan from invasion by China.

Since such an event would have the potential to develop into a US-China nuclear exchange, they asked the United States to simply declare that it would not defend Taiwan from an invasion by China.

These experts argue that a Chinese occupation of Taiwan would not have a broader impact on the United States’ relationship with its treaty allies, including Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand, and no. would in no way weaken their security.

Contrary to this point of view, in his book The strategy of DenialFormer Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge A. Colby argues that in any hot conflict, the United States must defend Taiwan.

Colby argues that with its allies, the United States could both win such a conflict and prevent it from spreading beyond the South China Sea.

But it seems that China has started to overestimate the strength of its military might compared to that of the United States.

This could, of course, lead to dangerous miscalculations on Beijing’s part.

Dan Southerland is the founding editor of RFA.