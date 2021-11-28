SNP to file Commons censure motion against ‘negligent’ Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson will face a motion of censure in the Commons as the SNP pushes for the Prime Minister to be held accountable for his disastrous actions. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party would use opposition time in the Commons on Tuesday to table a no-confidence motion. He revealed the move in a speech at the SNP’s online conference as he criticized the chaotic governance within Downing Street which he said was both damaging and dangerous. Listing repeated mistakes by Conservative prime ministers, Blackford told the SNP’s annual conference: It would be bad enough under normal circumstances, but it’s unforgivable in the midst of a pandemic. Referring to the Prime Minister’s speech at the CBI, where Johnson spoke about his trip to Peppa Pig World, the SNP MP claimed the Tory leader was getting deeper and deeper. Blackford, who addressed the virtual conference from his home in Skye, said: It has been said previously that the Prime Minister’s Office is no place for a novice. Well, I can tell you that there is no room for a neglectful either. He added: On Tuesday, the SNP will take advantage of our opposition day to table a motion of censure against this Prime Minister. Because unless this Prime Minister gets censored, unless he faces the consequences of his disastrous actions, he won’t just think he got away with the mess he made. done in recent months, he’ll think he can start all over again. Blackford went on to accuse the Tories of willful bribery, saying that in Johnson’s time as Prime Minister there had been a money-for-honors scandal, a money-for-contracts scandal, a text for a tax breaks scandal and even a money scandal for curtains. SNP Westminster chief insisted: Scotland must have the chance to escape this crippling corruption. “ After the party’s electoral victory in the Scottish Parliament elections in Mays, Blackford insisted: the democratic right to a referendum is guaranteed and our Prime Minister will guide us through this campaign. Our independence movement has come a long way, but the end of travel is now in sight. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

