Michael Cohen: Prosecutors could indict Trump tomorrow if they wanted to | Michael cohen





New York prosecutors could indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really wanted to and succeed, former lawyer and fixer for ex-President Michael Cohen said on Sunday, discussing investigations into Trump’s business affairs.

When asked if he was convinced that you helped Donald Trump commit crimes, Cohen told NBC Meet the Press: I can assure you that Donald Trump is guilty of his own crimes. Have I been involved in much of the inflation and deflation of its assets? The answer is yes.

Cohen also reiterated his claim that Trump will not be running for the White House in 2024 because his huge fundraising success while hinting at such a run is too profitable a scam to give up.

Manhattan’s investigation of the Trump Organization, including whether Trump cheated on property assessments for tax purposes, is one of many sources of legal danger for the former president.

Because Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr is stepping down at the end of the year, some believe indictments may be imminent. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Cohen, who cooperated, said: I’m really trying not to talk about it because it’s their investigation, and I also don’t want to let Trump or the people at Trump Organizations know what’s really going on.

So I would rather not answer that specific question, other than saying you can bet your last dollar that Allen Weisselberg is not the key to all of this. They go after Donald. They attack Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka, a whole series of individuals, the family too.

Cohen also stated that he was not their only witness, and most importantly, what I gave them were thousands and thousands of documents.

I’m not asking anyone to believe me, he said. No different from when I testified before the House oversight committee. Every statement I make, I have backed up with documentary evidence. I really believe they can indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really want to, and succeed.

Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was charged with tax charges, a move that most believed was aimed at making him turn against Trump. Cohen did so, after being convicted of charges including lying to Congress and facilitating payment from pornstar Stormy Daniels. He recently served a three-year sentence, much of which was served at home thanks to Covid.

They didn’t really do to Allen Weisselberg what they did to me, Cohen said. The threat against me was that they were going to file an 85 page indictment that would include my wife. They were going to say she was a secret payment co-conspirator, which is absolutely absurd.

And, look, I’ve been married for 27 years now. I have been with the same woman for 29 years. There was no way in the world that I would endanger her with these animals. The way they bumped into me is nothing like what they are doing in Weisselberg.

They should be squeezing right now [Allens son] Barry Weisselberg, who works for the Trump Organization, and they should tighten [another son] Jack Weisselberg, who is [with] one of only two organizations to have made loans to the Trump Organization that we still know of.

You know, when you asked if Donald Trump inflated or deflated his assets, every word I said about it was 100% correct.

Cohen suffered a setback earlier this month, when a New York judge ruled that the Trump Organization was not responsible for the legal fees he told it was owed. He told NBC he wanted to make sure others are held accountable for their dirty actions. I shouldn’t be responsible for Donald Trump’s dirty deeds.

Donald Trump is the one implicated in the campaign finance violation [the payment to Daniels], just like Allen Weisselberg, just like Don Trump Jr, Ivanka, Eric, you know, and a bunch of other people. They must be held accountable.

And I, like everyone else, awaiting the two cases from District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jrs. [and New York state attorney general] Tish James’ civil case, to move forward and start moving a little faster.

Cohen was asked if he believed the Trump Organization was a criminal enterprise.

Let’s just say they committed crimes, he said.

