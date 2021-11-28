Pakistan and its empty pocket





Pakistan is on the brink. He just doesn’t have enough money. Prime Minister Imran Khan recently publicized the crisis. We don’t have enough money to run our country due to which we have to borrow loans, he said, adding that rising foreign debt and low tax revenues have become a security issue. national. For the first time in its history, Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities exceeded 50.5 trillion Pakistani rupees (PKR), of which 20.7 trillion was added by the Khan government itself. This translates into the fact that each Pakistani now owes more than PKR 2,35,000 (USD 1 = PKR 176,213). Inflation and the prices of basic necessities have skyrocketed – headline inflation hit 9.2%, up from 8.4% two months earlier and since this month the cost of basic food items climbed 17% year over year. The cost of electricity is twice as high as in India, China and Bangladesh, and unemployment has risen sharply, leading to a significant increase in the number of people falling into poverty. The trade deficit has jumped by more than 85% compared to the same period last year. The current account deficit is widening and foreign exchange reserves are shrinking. Pakistan’s central bank said the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves as of Nov. 19 stood at $ 22.773 billion, down from $ 691 million in the same week. Recently, a World Bank report placed Pakistan in the list of the ten most indebted countries abroad.

The situation left Pakistan with little choice but to seek loans to keep itself afloat. After initially rejecting its proposal to borrow up to 2% of its gross domestic product in one fiscal year, the International Monetary Fund, after weeks of negotiations, agreed to relaunch a $ 6 billion economic bailout. dollars. Saudi Arabia has also approved a $ 3 billion loan, which will be held by Pakistan’s central bank for one year. These loans are certainly a much needed lifeline, but Pakistan should have serious questions about why it has reached this dismal state. More loans could also come from China, but that will obviously come at a cost. There is already a growing backlash against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and Pakistan surely does not want to become a vassal state of China. Political protests are already gathering pace against the state of the economy across Pakistan. Despite the desperate situation in which Pakistan finds itself, Khan is still appreciated by many. He spent generously during the pandemic to keep Pakistan afloat and it earned him a lot of goodwill. Khan, known for single-handedly leading Pakistan to cricket glory, will have to start over for his country. The way forward is not only to do the right thing for the economy, but also in the political sphere, by resetting Pakistan’s agenda and putting it on the path to progress and prosperity.

