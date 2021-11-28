Cohen says Weisselberg is not ‘key’ to Trump case





Michael CohenMichael Dean CohenSunday Shows Sneak Peek: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges; Supply chain issues and inflation persist, lawyer says New York prosecutors considering Trump Organization property appraisals: Manhattan DA report summoning grand jury to weigh potential charges against Trump Organization MORE , the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who was indicted earlier this year on tax charges, is not the key to the investigations into former President Trump Donald Trump Stowaway found in the undercarriage of an airplane after a flight from Guatemala to Miami Kushner looking for Middle East investors in a new venture: reports that the GOP is considering removing Democrats from seats if the House turns MORE to New York.

Should we expect to see real indictments before the new year? host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David Todd Democrats optimistic as social spending bill heads to Senate Senator GOP: Decisions on bills are not made based on whether they hurt or help Trump or Biden Buttigieg reject reported rivalry with Harris PLUS asked Cohen on NBCs Meet the Press.

I’m really trying not to talk about it because it’s their investigation, and I don’t want to let Trump or the people at Trump Organizations know what’s really going on, replied Cohen, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer. , referring to the Manhattan District Attorney and Attorney General for the State of New York.

So, you know, I’d rather not answer that specific question other than to say you can bet your last dollar that Allen Weisselberg isn’t, and I really, I mean this, Allen Weisselberg isn’t , you know, the key to that, Cohen said.

They go after Donald, they go after Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, a whole bunch of people, family, you know, family too, he added, referring to the kids. past presidents.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in July to 15 charges against him. He was charged with tax evasion, robbery and falsifying business documents.

Prosecutors allege that the Trump organization paid his rent in his Manhattan apartment, living expenses, tuition at a family’s private school and the lease of a Mercedes.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have denied wrongdoing.

Cohen was officially released from his three-year prison term last week.

He told reporters outside the New York Federal Courthouse that he had received three years of supervised release and that he planned to cooperate with law enforcement to help ensure others are held accountable. responsible for their dirty acts.

“My release today in no way negates the actions I have taken under the leadership and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” Cohen said. “But it also does not negate the behavior of the Department of Justice, Bill Barr, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, Judge William H. Pauley III or Donald himself, during my initial incarceration and of my pursuits. “

Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal crimes, including tax evasion, lying to Congress and paying two women who threatened to go public with their alleged dealings with Trump just before the 2016 presidential election.

