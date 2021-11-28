Report: Celtics’ Enes Kanter changes name to Enes Freedom





November 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) led against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-28 18:27:57 GMT + 00: 00 – Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter changes his last name to Freedom, The Athletic reported on Sunday. He is expected to become a U.S. citizen on Monday and will legally become Enes Kanter Freedom, according to the report. Kanter, originally from Turkey, has been a social and human rights activist for several years. He protested against the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and previously called him "the Hitler of our century". The Turkish government issued an arrest warrant against him in 2019, accusing him of being a member of a terrorist group. Kanter shared on social media in July 2020 a sample of the "thousands" of death threats he said he receives daily. Most recently, he criticized the Chinese government's human rights record as Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, calling on the International Olympic Committee to move the Games. He also criticized Nike for doing business in China and LeBron James, a prominent Nike sponsor, for not standing up for human rights. "Moral money for the 'king'," Kanter tweeted Nov. 18 of James and his relationship with Nike. Kanter, 29, has played sparingly for the Celtics this season. In nine games, he's averaged 4.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. He is in his 11th season in the NBA and has played for five teams. In 722 games (258 starts), Kanter is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. –Field level media

