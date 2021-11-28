TPPP successfully completes construction of state-funded building in Jayapura, which Sri Mulyani appreciates





JAKARTA – The state-owned construction company, PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), attended the inauguration of the State Finance Building in Jayapura. The event was officially opened by the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Sri Mulyani who was symbolically marked by the signing of the inscription. The inauguration ceremony of the State Finance Building held on Friday November 26 was also attended by the Director General of State Property of the Ministry of Finance Rionald Silaban, the Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe, the Mayor of Jayapura Benhur Tomi Mao, the Chief of Police of Papua Mathius. D. Fakhiri, Anton Satyo Hendriatmo, Director of Construction Operations of the PTPP, and local regional officials. The State Finance Building construction project, located in Jayapura, has an area of ​​111,400 square meters with a building height of 10 floors. The scope of work for the project, inter alia, work on structures, facades, masterpieces, interior architecture, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, etc. The construction of the State Finance Building started in October 2019 and was completed with the best quality and was appreciated by Ms. Sri Mulyani. With a total of seven floors, this building will be used by the Indonesian Ministry of Finance as a representative office in Jayapura. Projects that have been completed since October 2019 can be completed on time by PTPP. The building, which belongs to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, will function as a representative office of the Indonesian Ministry of Finance in Jayapura. In his remarks, the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Sri Mulyani highly appreciated the quality produced in the construction of the Jayapura State Finance Building. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> “And the Secretary General gave us the design of this building, several general managers said that here it was better than our office at the head office,” Sri Mulyani said. “So ladies and gentlemen, you can be proud of the quality and the standards are very high or not lower than the head office,” added Sri Mulyani. Anton Satyo, as the operations manager for the PTPP building, said that the PTPP was able to complete the state finance building construction project in Jayapura on time and with the best quality. “PTPP is very grateful to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia for trusting us to help with the construction of the building. Of course, all the work that was done correctly and on time could not be separated from the cooperation and support of all stakeholders involved in every process of constructing this building, ”said Anton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/ekonomi/108625/ptpp-berhasil-tuntaskan-pembangunan-gedung-keuangan-negara-jayapura-sri-mulyani-mengapresias The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos