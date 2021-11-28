for Xavier Bertrand, Boris Johnson must recover his border





Every day, dozens of migrants attempt to cross the Channel in makeshift boats, at the risk of their lives, in the hope of reaching England. This Wednesday afternoon, the sinking of one of the latter resulted in the death of 27 people, including children. Faced with the gravity of the situation, Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts-de-France region and candidate for the nomination of the Republicans, wishes to be firm with regard to the British government. “It has been months and months that the locals and I have alerted the two governments (French and British) to prevent the Channel from becoming an open-air marine cemetery,” he alarmed at the microphone. Europe 1 / Cnews /The echoes. And add: “There is a British hypocrisy. These migrants do not want to stay in France. Why? Because in Great Britain, they are employed in companies, in shops, with miserable wages. So there is a problem with the English “. Make the border While the ministers in charge of Belgian, German, Dutch and French immigration, Calais meet this Sunday on the subject – the English having been invited at the last moment – Xavier Bertrand advocates moving the border to respond to the crisis: “I have been proposing this solution for a long time. I want to denounce the Touquet agreements. thus returns the British border, currently on French soil, to the English. And if Emmanuel Macron does not have the courage to do it in the five months which remain to him, I will do it as soon as I take office “, assures- he. Objective for the presidential candidate, to make crossing the Channel safer. “The migrants will cross via the ferry. They will cost 15 euros to cross while currently, they are being extorted by smugglers. (…) Boris Johnson must recover his border and he will organize the Dover reception.” For Xavier Bertrand, “the real role of politics is to find solutions and avoid these tragedies. So yes, I prefer migrants to take the ferry. So Mr. Johnson will finally do what is expected of him for years. He will finally change his rules on illegal immigration because currently, the British are asking France to regulate their immigration, “he said on the Great meeting.

