



BAN vs PAK LIVE: From T20 World Cup villain to hero, Hasan Ali joins elite roster with Imran Khan, Waqar Younis with fifer

BAN vs PAK 1st test LIVE: After being abused online on a day off at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistani race leader Hasan Ali has been praised by many for his fife in the ongoing test against the Bangladesh in Chattogram. Ali came back with an impressive 5/51 in Round 1 and tied Pakistan’s record for most five-wicket races in testing in a calendar year. Follow InsideSport.in for more updates.

BAN vs PAK 1st Test, Day 3 Stumps: Shaheen Afridi helps Pakistan take control after Taijul Islam exploits, Bangladesh 39/4 leads Pakistan by 83 points

After being pulled back on the opening day of the Chattogram test, Hasan Alis fifer helped Pakistan restrict the host to 330 despite the heroism of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The fife helped him join Imran Khan’s elite roster, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Yasir Shah all completed 5 five-wicket runs in the tests in a calendar year, with the exception of Waqar Younis.

Waqar Younis has twice selected 5 fifers in a calendar year and also has a record of six irons in a calendar year for Pakistan in the cricket test.

Hasan Ali took 37 wickets in 2021 at an epic 15.40 average, including five fifes.

Overs: 20.4Curses: 51Wickets: 5Econ: 2.46

Well done @ RealHa55an

Scorecard: https://t.co/y98nWOUpXk#BANvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/XJYrELwFx6

Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 27, 2021

BAN vs PAK LIVE: Pakistani Bowling Consultant Vernon Philander Set to Return to South Africa Amid New Omicron COVID Variant Impacting Flights

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridis first three wickets pushed Bangladesh backwards in matchday three at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium, Chattogram. The left arm quicker dismissed Bangladesh’s top three hitters to derail the start of the host’s second inning. On strains, Bangladesh’s score was 39/4, with the hosts leading by 83 points.

For more latest BAN vs PAK updates, follow InsideSport.in

