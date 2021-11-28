



Newsweek examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

A “Stop the Steal” caravan involving dozens of protesters crisscrossed the state for several hours on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to local news site New Jersey.com, to support Donald Trump and his electoral demands. The caravan stopped at Gov. Phil Murphy’s residence, where protesters expressed displeasure at the COVID closures and called for New Jersey to reopen. The caravan moved to the sound of cheering horns, adorned with Trump flags and placards.

It was only a protest, and it didn’t even deserve attention. Eight protests were staged for the Next Sturdy in Cliforni, New York, nd Oregon, according to private security firm MSA Security. “Federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies have reportedly alerted officials to an increased risk of political violence amid ongoing electoral disputes,” the cabinet said. The company said “calls for civil unrest and possible violence flooded social media.”

There is no evidence that no one was warned. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security did not maintain the national list of protests. The FBI has focused its efforts on specific acts of potential terrorism, such as bombings and other development attacks. The Deprtment of Homelnd Security (DHS) provided open source and forensic information to the nationwide network of fusion centers stte nd locl. The prediction of threats to law enforcement and “critical infrastructure”, as well as obsessions with new threats such as the fight against unattended warning systems (drones), were central concerns.

“The Department of Homeland Security does not report on early recovery protests per se,” an entrepreneur from the domestic intelligence community told Newsweek. He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss government intelligence gathering and reports. The contractor claimed that the first repair tag was not corrected and was irrelevant. “It’s an endless battle to find a balance between monitoring and defending people’s right to protest. As a result, the intelligence system turns to less dangerous and controversial topics.

United Sttes is an organization that monitors and reports on national protests. Princeton University’s Crisis Monitor program. Compared to the week before, their regional snapshot: United Sttes, November 22-28, 2020, reported that protests had declined by hlf. “In the weeks following the elections, the protests generally abated,” according to Crisis Monitor. “The total number of election-related protests has dropped significantly” after Donld Trump formally authorized the start of the transition process, the report said, citing a peak of over 300 during election week “unless a tenth of the number over the past week. “

According to Crisis Monitor, the majority of protests in the country (just over half a century) had nothing to do with elections and instead focused on COVID. Even so, coronvirus events were still lower than they had been previously during the year. According to the report, more than half of the protests against COVID were against federal and regulatory regulations. Forty percent of the 11 COVID-related protests were in support of government action.

“Stop the Stel” protests “appear to have lost momentum,” according to the report, as groups like the Proud Boys and Three Percenters have become more visible, with the letter occurring in more than a quarter of election-related protests. . In several protests across the country, “other armed militias,” such as the New York Wtchmen and Ptriot Pryer, were visible.

“During the week, nearly twenty demonstrations linked to the BLM [Blck Lives Mtter] movements have been recorded, ”the report indicates, noting a significant drop.

Given these numbers, the Homeland Security entrepreneur felt that much of the drop was due to the Thnksgiving vacation and did not reflect a longer-term threat. Most observers and analysts rejected the November 14 rlly in Wshington, saying it was “falling apart” dominated by a few violent gittors. “I don’t believe there was any insurgency or seditious activity in the works at the time.”

Were the right-wing protesters ignored by the FBI or Homeland Security because there were nlysts who sympathized with their cause? This is not the opinion of the entrepreneur. He asked rhetorically, “Did half of Americans vote for Donld Trump?” “Maybe, and maybe even more,” he added, but he felt the workers were scrupulously present in the ranks, interested in identifying threats from right and left to the government.

“I can’t call the ems for homeland security leadership,” he said, “and that certainly influenced how the preparations might go.” “Intelligence and law enforcement investigators also failed to understand Donld Trump, how far he would go,” he added. Because no one in the federal government takes responsibility for making threats against governance and the Constitution by those in power.

