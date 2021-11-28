Gibran and FX Rudy disagree over Sriwedari land dispute resolution





Merdeka.com – The Sriwedari land dispute between the government of the city of Solo and the heirs is not yet over. Differences of opinion have indeed surfaced between the former mayor of Solo FX Hadi Rudyatmo and current mayor, Gibran Rakabuming Raka associated solutions. On one occasion, Rudy suggested that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to intervene. He also asked Gibran to pass this on to the president who is also his father. However, the proposal was rejected. Gibran is optimistic that the Sriwedari problem can be solved on its own without involving President Jokowi. “We will take care of it ourselves,” Gibran said on Sunday (11/28). Gibran said Rudy’s statement became crowded. According to Gibran, this is important because the government of the city of Solo wants to form the public opinion that Sriwedari still belongs to the city of Solo. “The government is not leaving, is not doing anything wrong. Next year the government will start touching Sriwedari again, this is very important,” he said. Meanwhile, Rudy remains adamant that President Jokowi must step in by asking the Supreme Court (MA) to recheck overlapping court rulings regarding Sriwedari. “Well, if Mas Gibran doesn’t want to pass it on to Pak Jokowi and can solve it himself, that’s fine. But if the public passes it on to Pak Jokowi, that’s fine,” he said. According to Rudy, the Sriwedari problem has actually been resolved since 1979. Because in 1979, the RVE was transformed into Building Use Rights (HGB). “With a deadline of 50 years. If the state needs it, he must be released. So it was completed from the start in fact,” he explained. Regarding the land dispute case in Sriwedari, his party is also convinced that there is a land mafia at play. “As long as there is a land mafia case, cheer up. The role of the land mafia here , I guarantee you that there will be 1000 percent, “he concluded. [bal]

