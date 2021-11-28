Lack of rule of law robs most basic rights, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran tells US scholar





Imran Khan said in the interview that he has suffered several setbacks in a 20-year struggle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan argued that the elite capture of Pakistan’s resources and the lack of rule of law not only deprived the majority of the population of basic amenities, but also prevented the country from achieving its goal. immense potential.

“The problem was the elite’s capture of resources which deprived the majority of proper health care, education and justice. The lack of rule of law is why Pakistan does not has not reached its potential, ”the prime minister said in an exclusive online conversation with Shaykh Hamza. Yusuf aired on Sunday.

An American Islamic scholar, Hamza Yusuf, is the president of Zaytuna College and is also the author of several encyclopedia entries, academic articles and articles on Muslim bioethics, legal theory, abortion and many other subjects.

The prime minister said no company could ever realize its potential if there was no rule of law.

“Merit is also associated with the rule of law. If you don’t have meritocracy in a society, you have this elite, which is spoiled, rich and who have not fought and have not fought and they occupies the main position. Countries are disintegrating because of a decadent elite. People are not degrading, it is the elite that is degrading, “he noted.

The Prime Minister said that the fundamental principle of a civilized society is the rule of law, where power is also responsible before the law.

The biggest problem in developing countries was the lack of rule of law and discriminatory laws for rich and poor, he explained.

He told the interviewer that he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of the state of Medina by our Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

“We want to build this country on two principles. First, it should be a welfare and humane state that takes care of its lower layers of society and secondly a rule of law,” he noted.

Speaking about the climate crisis, he said the environment should be treated as sacred. The world’s biggest environmental disaster called climate change was caused by human beings straying from the basic principle of protecting the earth.

Quoting a Hadith from the Holy Prophet (pbuh) advising humans to “Work for this world as if you live forever and work for the Hereafter as if you die tomorrow”, the prime minister said that all that humans would do today would eventually impact future generations.

He said that the Hadith had completely encompassed everything related to the environment and how one should live on earth. He said that one would have to lead a human life if one wanted to get closer to Allah Almighty.

Imran said the leaders from the political system were just too far removed from the faith, so they came to power and compromised themselves to stay in power and gain personal benefits.

“I find that some politicians come with specific goals of looking after humanity. In most developing countries, they come to power for their own sake and to earn money.”

Unfortunately, very few “Mandelas” came for a noble cause. Our great leader Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, was someone who came for a great cause, noted Imran.

He felt that politicians were looked down upon because they said they pretended to be helping the people, but on the contrary, they helped themselves, he added.

The prime minister said he entered politics because of his faith. “I had it all. I was already a big name in the country as a sports star and had enough money. So for me to fight for 22 years to become prime minister didn’t make sense. The only reason was that I believed I had a responsibility to society because I was given more than others, ”he added.

He said that according to all religions, the human being would be tested on the basis of the benefits and privileges granted in life. “I entered politics because I had faith and realized that I was so blessed so I had a responsibility to society.”

