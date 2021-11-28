OVO continues to encourage digital transactions in all corners of Indonesia





Loading…

OVO has been found to have a positive impact on the growth of MSMEs in Indonesia. Indonesian study CORE.FOTO / IST

JAKARTA – In accordance with the instructions of President Joko Widodo to accelerate and expand digitization in various regions of Indonesia, – In accordance with the instructions of President Joko Widodo to accelerate and expand digitization in various regions of Indonesia, THIS in collaboration with PT Pos Indonesia, PT Buka Mitra Indonesia (Mitra Bukalapak) and PT Lotte Mart Indonesia. OVO Chief Executive Officer Karaniya Dharmasaputra said, “As stated by the President, we believe that the acceleration and expansion of digital transactions in more regions of Indonesia will be an important driving force for the recovery and national economic growth in the future. ALSO READ – How to Secretly Track WhatsApp Location “For this reason, the combination of the offline sales force of our three partners and the reliability of OVO’s online technology is very important so that we can provide wider access to digital finance to millions of people. Indonesians, including MSMEs. Karaniya said in a press release in Jakarta. As is known, the network of sales outlets of PT Pos Indonesia and Mitra Bukalapak has extended to remote villages and sub-districts. Currently, Bukalapak Partners has 8.7 million partners. Meanwhile, Lotte Mart Indonesia has outlets spread across various cities, including outside of Java, such as Medan and Makassar. Meanwhile, Pos Indonesia, with its network infrastructure, now has around 24,000 service points covering 100% of cities / districts, almost 100% of sub-districts and 42% of sub-districts / villages as well as 940 sites. remote transmigration in Indonesia. Karaniya added that this collaboration is the umpteenth proof of the corporate philosophy of OVO which believes in the importance of the principle of an open ecosystem. On this principle, THIS has been found to have contributed positively to the growth of MSMEs in Indonesia. The CORE Indonesia study led by Senior Economist Dr. Hendri Saparini concluded, among other things: After joining OVO, 70% of MSME players experienced an increase in daily transactions with an average increase in sales of 30%. We hope that this positive impact, God willing, we can continue to increase and expand with the strategic collaboration between OVO and Pos Indonesia, Lotte Mart Indonesia and Mitra Bukalapak, ”Karaniya concluded. (wb)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tekno.sindonews.com/read/612769/207/ovo-terus-mendorong-transaksi-digital-ke-seluruh-pelosok-indonesia-1638119500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos