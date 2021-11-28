Iyer’s dream debut presents India with selection puzzle





Cricket – Fourth Twenty20 International – India v England – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – March 18, 2021 Indian Shreyas Iyer in action REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28 (Reuters) – Shreyas Iyer’s Dream Test debut put India in pole position in the opening test against New Zealand, but it also presented his side with a heist. head selection for the second and final test in Mumbai next week. With several front row batsmen, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, resting or recovering, India chose an exhausted squad with Ajinkya Rahane as substitute captain for the opening test at Kanpur. Iyer seized the opportunity with both hands and followed his first 105 innings with an equally crucial 65 on Sunday to put India in the seat of the box. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Kohli is set to return to the squad for the Mumbai test and batting coach Vikram Rathour has said they are in no rush to finalize the XI just yet. “The captain’s return will happen in the next game,” said Rathour after the penultimate match day at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. “We’ll get there when we reach Mumbai. At this point we want to focus on this game. There is still some way to go and there is a game to be won.” Rathour, however, praised Iyer effusively. “It’s always exciting to see a rookie come in and score a hundred. It’s very special, but I think he played even better in the second set.” “He’s a very confident young man who uses his feet well and plays spin bowling very well.” There have been increasing calls to drop Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom have run out of races, to welcome Iyer. “I understand that both are going through lean phases,” Rathour said of India’s top batsmen. “But they’ve played very important shots for us in the past. We’re pretty sure they would come back and play more shots like this for the team.” For Iyer, the most satisfying thing would be to see India lead 1-0 in the series. “At the end of the day, we have to win the game, and that would be the most important thing for me,” said the 26-year-old after becoming the first Indian batsman to crush 150 in his test debut. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

