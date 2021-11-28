Boris Johnson orders return of masks as Omicron variant reaches UK

Boris Johnson has ordered the return of mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport in the UK, and for contacts of Omicron cases to self-isolate, even if vaccinated, after the affected variant has been detected in Great Britain.

All international arrivals will be required to pass a PCR test by the end of their second day in the UK, as the UK Prime Minister prepared to reimpose measures to control the spread of the coronavirus over fears the new strain might fail. escapes existing vaccines.

Mr Johnson said the temporary and precautionary measures will be reviewed in three weeks, while government vaccine experts will be tasked with considering whether to extend booster shots to all over 18s.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid will be asked about the details of the restrictions, including exactly when they will be introduced, in interviews broadcast on Sunday.

Johnson announced the strengthening of England’s rules at a press conference in Downing Street, after two cases of Omicron were identified, in Nottingham and Brentwood, Essex, both linked to trips to southern Africa .

The # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE The dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79 As of November 27, 39,567 new cases and 131 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of #vaccine: pic.twitter.com/rdCDbR6cQs – UK Health Safety Agency (@UKHSA) November 27, 2021

He said the strain, designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, appears to spread very quickly, can be passed between people who have been doubly vaccinated, and may partially reduce protection from existing vaccines.

Downing Street has said mandatory mask wear will return to stores across England and on public transport over the coming week, aligning with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but will not be compulsory in pubs and restaurants.

To slow the seeding of the virus into the UK, Mr Johnson said anyone entering the UK should take a PCR test before the end of the second day of arrival and self-isolate until they are ‘she receives a negative result.

But Mr Johnson said border measures can only minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stopping everything together, so all contacts with a suspected case of the new variant will have to isolate themselves. for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have said they intend to reflect the border restrictions.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the two cases of Omicron in England on Saturday after overnight genomic sequencing.

Individuals and their households have been forced to self-isolate and targeted testing is carried out in areas where they are believed to be infectious.

To further slow the arrival of cases, ministers said Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will face travel restrictions from Sunday, when they will join South Africa and five other neighboring countries on the UK’s red lists.

Mr Johnson said he was convinced this Christmas would be considerably better than the last one, which had been largely canceled for millions of people, but declined to say if further restrictions could be imposed.

Fearing that many Tory backbenchers would be angered by the move, Mr Johnson said: action plan to slow the seeding and spread of this new variant and to maximize our defenses to protect the gains for which we have worked so hard.

MPs are expected to have a vote to approve the measures after they go into effect, in which a number of backbench Tories could stage a rebellion. But Labor is unlikely to oppose the restrictions, virtually guaranteeing they will be passed.

While the efficacy of the Omicron vaccines is currently unclear, Mr Johnson said there was good reason to believe they would at least offer some protection.

He stopped before bringing back homework advice or expanding the use of vaccine passports.

When asked if the emergence of Omicron had increased the chances of another lockdown, Mr Javid told the Mail on Sunday: No, not yet, not yet.

He said the UK had absolutely made the right decision over the summer to open up as it carried much less risk and credited the deployment of the recall as the reason for the country’s stable situation.

Mr Javid told the newspaper: Over the next few years, if the world can get regular vaccines like the flu shot every winter which treats multiple strains, then I think we will live completely normal lives again and there has every reason to look forward for that.

There’s every reason to think that you should be able to lead a normal life and not have to worry about travel restrictions and things like that.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty told the press conference on Saturday that the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) will be tasked with considering whether the boosters can be extended by more than 40 years to over 18 years.

They will also consider whether second doses should be offered to 12 to 15 year olds and whether the wait time before a booster shot could be reduced.

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said the country faces the possibility that the variant will be a major problem if it turns out to be highly transmissible and escapes immunity.

He said the existing booster program is the current priority, but vaccine makers believe they can tweak their existing jabs to better counter Omicron in about 100 days.

The UK, Germany and Italy all confirmed Omicron’s presence on Saturday, after the variant first detected in South Africa was reportedly reported in Belgium a day earlier.

The newly announced measures were described as a Plan B lite by Professor Lawrence Young, who said it was a shame the government had not gone so far as to advise people to work from home and use vaccine passports. .

The University of Warwick molecular oncology professor told Times Radio: What we heard yesterday, and what will likely happen over the next few weeks, is a watered-down version of Plan B and hope is that this does not end up in a really difficult situation on Christmas.