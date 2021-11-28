Entire internet dunks on Donald Trump Jr. after he tried to confront LeBron James





Who do you pick in this game, the 17-time NBA All-Star with four championship rings, or a tasteless rich kid hoping to follow in the footsteps of a twice impeached single-term president?

The smart money, obviously, goes to LeBron James, who found himself insulted on Saturday by Donald Trump Jr., the 43-year-old son of former frozen steak seller Donald Trump. The LA Lakers star forward probably has other things to do. do that to engage with Trump Jr. calling him a bitch on Instagram. But many James fans were eager to stand up for him.

Let’s instantly play back on it all, in case you get there late. The skirmish began earlier in the week when James had two fans kicked out of their seats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during a tense overtime.

James then alleged that both fans were making obscene gestures and statements. There is a difference [between] cheering on your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan that they shouldn’t tell me, the star athlete told reporters. (Unfounded reports on what the two said abound online. Neither is pleasant.)

While there is certainly a nuanced discussion to be had about ruckus from spectators and how a superstar like James should react, you won’t find this speech from Trump Jr.

The author of tomes as insightful as Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us on Saturday took to his social media to ask: Is there a bigger bitch in professional sport than LaSnitch? He limited the comments on the post (with therefore mainly the cheers of his acolytes).

He went on to upload an image of an outfit called @grandoldmemes that showed James with Karen’s hair. His caption said, LaKaren wants to talk to the manager !!! He also came up with the joke, LaFlop James. At no point did he recheck LeBron’s spelling.

Former NBA star and current social media champion Rex Chapman was among the first to suggest that it might be better for Trump Jr. not to engage with James.

Sports and culture writer Jemele Hill felt that if the two met, Trump would simply ask for an autograph.

Many other netizens took the opportunity to comment on the character of Trump Jr.s and speculate on his habits, some of which we can include here as examples of public opinion. (A fact check on some of these tweets can be found here and here.)

