5 facts about RI’s stop of raw material exports, Jokowi challenges the European Union to set up a nickel factory: the Okezone economy

JAKARTA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia was being sued by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Even so, he revealed that Indonesia still wants to swallow domestic raw materials.

Here are RI’s facts against the European Union regarding nickel, which are summarized in Jakarta, Sunday 11/28/2021.

1. RI is no longer authorized to export raw materials

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia should no longer export raw materials. All must be exported as semi-finished or finished products for the sake of added value.

According to him, one raw material, two raw materials, three raw materials, four raw materials, and so on, imagine if all were industrialized, downstream in Indonesia.

“Even if Indonesia is sued at the WTO, it doesn’t matter. I said yesterday to the G20, with the EU and with the countries of Europe, we don’t want to interfere with their activities. production, please, we are open, not closed, “Jokowi said. at the Virtual Bank Indonesia (BI) annual meeting in Jakarta.

2. If you want nickel, bring your own factory

Jokowi said, go ahead if you want nickel, but come and bring the factory, industry, technology to Indonesia. It is not necessary to turn them into finished products, becoming semi-finished products is also sufficient.

Later the battery is done there please, the car there please. But it’s better if everything is done here. It will be more efficient, I will tell you what it is, it means we are not closed, the difference is if we are closed, other people cannot enter, it does not matter, pointed out Jokowi.



