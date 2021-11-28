5 facts about RI’s stop of raw material exports, Jokowi challenges the European Union to set up a nickel factory: the Okezone economy

Connect with us

JAKARTA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia was being sued by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Even so, he revealed that Indonesia still wants to swallow domestic raw materials.

Here are RI’s facts against the European Union regarding nickel, which are summarized in Jakarta, Sunday 11/28/2021.

1. RI is no longer authorized to export raw materials

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia should no longer export raw materials. All must be exported as semi-finished or finished products for the sake of added value.

According to him, one raw material, two raw materials, three raw materials, four raw materials, and so on, imagine if all were industrialized, downstream in Indonesia.

“Even if Indonesia is sued at the WTO, it doesn’t matter. I said yesterday to the G20, with the EU and with the countries of Europe, we don’t want to interfere with their activities. production, please, we are open, not closed, “Jokowi said. at the Virtual Bank Indonesia (BI) annual meeting in Jakarta.

2. If you want nickel, bring your own factory

Jokowi said, go ahead if you want nickel, but come and bring the factory, industry, technology to Indonesia. It is not necessary to turn them into finished products, becoming semi-finished products is also sufficient.

Later the battery is done there please, the car there please. But it’s better if everything is done here. It will be more efficient, I will tell you what it is, it means we are not closed, the difference is if we are closed, other people cannot enter, it does not matter, pointed out Jokowi.


3. You want to open more jobs

At Bank Indonesia’s (BI) annual meeting held virtually in Jakarta, Jokowi invited other countries that wanted commodities like nickel. However, Jokowi asked them to come with their factories, industry and technology to the country.

He continued to insist on this point due to Jokowi’s strong desire to create more employment opportunities in Indonesia. “The goal is there,” he said.

4. Response from the Deputy Minister of Commerce

Deputy Trade Minister (Wamendag) Jerry Sambuaga said Indonesia has the right to restrict trade in the interests of society and sustainability.

“Indonesia has the right to regulate the trade of its strategic resources. Moreover, it has something to do with the interests of the wider community and sustainable economic interests,” Jerry said.

The deputy trade minister explained that nickel is one of the materials in which batteries are made for various equipment, including electric cars, which is becoming a global trend.

“Indonesia itself is the largest producer of nickel in the world. It is no surprise that Indonesian nickel is widely watched by the markets of other countries,” he said.

5. Indonesia doesn’t need to be afraid

The President of the DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, fully supports the policy of President Joko Widodo which prohibits the export of raw materials for nickel ore. Although haunted by complaints to the WTO.

LaNyalla said Indonesia need not be afraid of the threat of European countries who will bring this problem to the World Trade Organization or the WTO.

It is a good time to show the sovereignty of Indonesia as a country. “Prove that we are a strong country,” LaNyalla said during a working visit to Southeast Sulawesi.

